Crysis 4 is announced by Crytek; watch the teaser

Crytek went to twitter on Wednesday morning (26), to publicize their next big game. Through a teaser, Crysis 4 has been officially announced, although no in-game images have been made public. The German developer also did not say which platforms the title will arrive for, nor its debut window.

The video is a little reminiscent of the PlayStation 5 reveal trailer, where several “balls” came together to form the hardware. In this content specifically, the “balls” merge and reveal the number “4”. Watch:

Earlier, on Wednesday (26), China’s Crytek leaked an image of the game on social media. The post was soon taken down, but the PlayStation Universe website showed the body of the message:

The ‘Crysis 4’ project is confirmed, which opens up a new nano battlefield! Follow @Crytek_Official and we’ll keep you up to date with the latest news.

The FPS franchise was mainly known for presenting very realistic graphics. The first game arrived in 2007 and already had beautiful visuals for the hardware of the time, which generated the meme “does it run Crysis on your PC?”.

The sequel was announced nine years after Crysis 3 landed on PlayStation 3. Now, we can only wait for more information.

Before Crysis 4, the remastered trilogy is now available

Recently, the German developer brought the remaster of the original trilogy of the series on PS4.