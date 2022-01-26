Crytek officially announces Crysis 4

Shortly after Crytek China released an image of crisis 4 this Wednesday morning (26), the developer officially announced the release of the new chapter in the series. Confirmation was made through a small teaser released on the official Twitter of the producer, which shows several elements coming together to form the number 4.

The teaser ends with the message “join the journey. become a heroi” without revealing further details about what fans can expect. If the developer maintains its tradition, the title must have among its characteristics an enviable visual presentation which should serve as a showcase for its proprietary engine.

The image released by the company on Chinese social networks promises that Crysis 4 should usher in a “new nano battleground” and that more news about the title should be released soon. This will be the first new chapter in the series in over 9 years. — Crysis 3 arrived on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC on February 19, 2013 before getting versions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Crysis 4 comes after the restructuring of Crytek

The long period without new releases of the Crysis franchise can be explained by the restructuring process that the developer started in 2014. At the time, it was forced to close several of its studios and change the direction of some of its divisions to support the Cry Engine, instead of producing their own games.



THE The company’s latest title is Hunt: Showdown, PvEvP survival adventure originally released in 2019. Before that, the company also ventured into Snow, an open world winter sports game, and in virtual reality titles like Robinson: The Journey and The Climb.

Until the moment, the developer did not reveal when it intends to disclose more information about Crysis 4, nor confirmed which platforms should receive it. However, the recent release of remasters of the first three titles in the series indicates that the new chapter is on its way to PRAÇA, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X and even a Switch version should not be ruled out.

Source: crytek, Eurogamer