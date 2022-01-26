CVM warns about foreign websites that try to raise funds from investors

The Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) issued this Tuesday (25) warnings about two online trading platforms, maintained by foreign companies, which seek to raise funds from investors residing in Brazil for investments in securities.

According to the CVM’s Superintendence of Market and Intermediary Relations (SMI), one of these online pages is www.icmarkets.com, apparently maintained by Raw Trading LTD, International Capital Markets Pty, IC Markets (EU) Ltd. and IC Markets Ltd. None are authorized by the CVM.

SMI also warned about the www.orotrader.com page, which would be maintained by the companies KOI Global LLC, Ventura Group and Orotrader. The page offers bitcoin trading. The companies are also not authorized by the CVM to raise funds from Brazilian investors.

According to the CVM, the autarchy determined the immediate suspension of any public offering of securities intermediation services, directly or indirectly, by the companies. If they do not adopt the CVM’s determination, those involved may be fined R$1,000 per day.

