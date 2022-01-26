Dani Calabresa asks Rodrigo to shut up and pins Mion · TV News

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Dani Calabresa asks Rodrigo to shut up and pins Mion · TV News 4 Views

Dani Calabresa debuted at CAT BBB on Tuesday night (25). In her first appearance on the board, the comedian asked Rodrigo Mussi to shut up, to avoid talking nonsense at BBB 22 (Globo), and also pinned Marcos Mion after the presenter made a comment about Tadeu Schmidt.

Hired to take the place that was previously held by Rafael Portugal, Dani used a phrase by Naiara Azevedo to announce her debut on the attraction. “Let me know I arrived”, said the singer when entering the reality. “Me too, friend! That’s it, Brazil, me and Naiara arrived”, announced the comedian.

In other moments of the CAT, Dani took the opportunity to make fun of the fame of spiritual retreat that has been around the current edition of the Globo program and sent a message to Tiago Abravanel. “It’s worth R$ 1.5 million, you paid pay-per-view, because we like bullshit”, complained the blonde when listening to Silvio Santos’ grandson defend the good coexistence in the house.

The comedian also asked Rodrigo Mussi to keep quiet to avoid losing the reality show’s handsome reputation. “Rodrigo is hot, isn’t he? Too bad he talks. Where’s the dummy? Look at Rodrigo and ask him to stay quiet for three months”, joked the blonde, who also asked the production to mute the commercial manager’s microphone.

Before closing the picture, Dani needled Marcos Mion for a comment on Tadeu Schmidt’s performance in command of the program. After praising Jade Picon, the new hire said: “I can’t keep praising, otherwise, Mionzera will say that I have to impose myself more with the brothers. Tadeu, if you want, close your belly button”.

Last week, Mion opined about the mess of the BBB 22 participants during the live editions on Globo. The Caldeirão commander stated that Tadeu Schmidt needs to adopt a more rigid behavior to control the screaming of the confined and mentioned Tiago Leifert, former presenter of the reality show, as an example. “It will have to be a little more Leifert”, wrote Suzana Gullo’s husband.

reactions on the web

On Twitter, BBB 22 fans reacted to Dani’s CAT debut. “Dani Calabresa is even good, but this CAT was the face of Portugal”, commented internet user Vinicius.

“Guys, let’s give Dani Calabresa a chance, she is also very funny. I know that Rafael Portugal left CAT BBB at a high level, but I think Dani can handle it”, analyzed the user Hebert.

Check the posts:

Learn all about BBB 22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo:

Listen to “#64 – BBB 22: How did the show wear out before it even started?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos:

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Maíra Cardi decides to sue Globo comedian after ‘fight’

Mayra Cardi – 9th edition – After leaving the program, she invested in her image …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved