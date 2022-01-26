Dani Calabresa asks Rodrigo to shut up and pins Mion · TV News

Dani Calabresa debuted at CAT BBB on Tuesday night (25). In her first appearance on the board, the comedian asked Rodrigo Mussi to shut up, to avoid talking nonsense at BBB 22 (Globo), and also pinned Marcos Mion after the presenter made a comment about Tadeu Schmidt.

Hired to take the place that was previously held by Rafael Portugal, Dani used a phrase by Naiara Azevedo to announce her debut on the attraction. “Let me know I arrived”, said the singer when entering the reality. “Me too, friend! That’s it, Brazil, me and Naiara arrived”, announced the comedian.

In other moments of the CAT, Dani took the opportunity to make fun of the fame of spiritual retreat that has been around the current edition of the Globo program and sent a message to Tiago Abravanel. “It’s worth R$ 1.5 million, you paid pay-per-view, because we like bullshit”, complained the blonde when listening to Silvio Santos’ grandson defend the good coexistence in the house.

The comedian also asked Rodrigo Mussi to keep quiet to avoid losing the reality show’s handsome reputation. “Rodrigo is hot, isn’t he? Too bad he talks. Where’s the dummy? Look at Rodrigo and ask him to stay quiet for three months”, joked the blonde, who also asked the production to mute the commercial manager’s microphone.

Before closing the picture, Dani needled Marcos Mion for a comment on Tadeu Schmidt’s performance in command of the program. After praising Jade Picon, the new hire said: “I can’t keep praising, otherwise, Mionzera will say that I have to impose myself more with the brothers. Tadeu, if you want, close your belly button”.

Last week, Mion opined about the mess of the BBB 22 participants during the live editions on Globo. The Caldeirão commander stated that Tadeu Schmidt needs to adopt a more rigid behavior to control the screaming of the confined and mentioned Tiago Leifert, former presenter of the reality show, as an example. “It will have to be a little more Leifert”, wrote Suzana Gullo’s husband.

reactions on the web

On Twitter, BBB 22 fans reacted to Dani’s CAT debut. “Dani Calabresa is even good, but this CAT was the face of Portugal”, commented internet user Vinicius.

“Guys, let’s give Dani Calabresa a chance, she is also very funny. I know that Rafael Portugal left CAT BBB at a high level, but I think Dani can handle it”, analyzed the user Hebert.

Check the posts:

dani calabresa is even good but this cat was the face of portugal pic.twitter.com/FoWcG0EHMp — vinicius (@vinistupido) January 26, 2022

How cool Dani Calabresa at CAT BBB 😐😐😐😐😐😐😐 I’m laughing dms 😐😐😐😐😐 — Marcos (@crfmarkin) January 26, 2022

oh I loved dani calabresa at cat people she rocked it — kaique (@kaiquebritor) January 26, 2022

Guys let’s give Dani Calabresa a chance, she’s also very funny 🤞🏽😂

I know that Rafael Portugal left CAT BBB at a high level but I think Dani does the trick.#BBBB22pic.twitter.com/HaplsU2JqD — Herbert #BBB22 (@Hebert_HV) January 26, 2022

People need to understand that Rafael Portugal was great at #BBB21 because he had a cast that was terrifying, poor dani calabresa took this High School Musical to make the CAT BBB#BBB22pic.twitter.com/iesISj2jwV — ricк (@vktulip) January 26, 2022

Nothing against Dani Calabresa, but I’m watching CAT BBB without Rafael Portugal #BBB22pic.twitter.com/RbEZo58kDZ — Lucas (@lucas_ssim) January 26, 2022

Reality PARADO and you blaming Dani Calabresa for a stopped CAT. Dogs are a real joke. #bbb22 — DIFFERENT (@Different) January 26, 2022

My God the wonderful Dani Calabresa at CAT #BBB22pic.twitter.com/ZCMAy3sdVO — Marília Araújo🇾🇪 ♊️🌵🐾🍺🖤 (@MARLIAA38956460) January 26, 2022

Learn all about BBB 22 with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo:

Listen to “#64 – BBB 22: How did the show wear out before it even started?” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily reality show newsletters, interviews and live videos: