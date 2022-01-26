Dani Calabresa debuts CAT BBB praising Jade and making fun of Rodrigo

Dani Calabresa debuted CAT BBB —Central de Atendimento ao Telespectador and soon viewers will find out who will be the first to be eliminated from the wall of “BBB 22” (TV Globo).

The comedian began the picture with the entry of Naiara Azevedo in the program, alluding to her debut at CAT BBB. “Let me know I’m here!”, said the singer at the time. “Me too, friend! That’s right Brazil, me and Naiara are here!”, warned Calabresa.

Dani couldn’t help but satirize the first party with DJ Alok. After learning that the singer would only be there for 45 minutes, the comedian joked: “Friend, enjoy every second of the songs there. Oh, unless.. Wait! Give it to Alok and say he was the boss”, she said, remembering that the DJ continued the show after a message from Boninho, the program’s director.

To close the mood board with a flourish, the comedian remembered some memes from Jade Picon and Rodrigo Mussi. “After Jade’s post, the bread and egg goes up in price”, she said. “He’s hot, too bad he talks. Gummy, look at Rodrigo discreetly and ask him to stay quiet for three months”, she joked.

In the end, she took a tape and covered her belly button. “Hold on, my daughter. I’m going to cover my belly button, following Jade, my muse. This girl is cute, right, people? I have to be careful because if not, Mionzeira will say that I need to impose myself more with the brothers. Tadeu, if you want , close your belly button!”, concluded Dani.

Regards, Rafael Portugal

However, it was the name of Rafael Portugal that ranked first among the most talked about topics on Twitter. Viewers missed the comedian at the helm of the CAT and even compared the presenters.