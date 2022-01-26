Dani Calabresa makes her debut this Tuesday, 01/25, at ‘CAT BBB’! | BBB22

It is this Tuesday, the 25th, the return of CAT BBB to Big Brother Brazil. The elimination nights on the reality show, from now on, with the humor of Dani Calabresa in the board that collects the main complaints, requests and considerations from the public about the program.

Ahead of the attraction this season, the new “attendant” celebrates her debut: “When they ask how I prepare for my job, my answer is ‘watching the BBB‘. Best job in the world, isn’t it?”

“I’m very happy with the opportunity to take on the role, which is a lot of fun and represents the public. We say on TV everything that is in the mind of those who are watching”.

And those who follow the program can prepare themselves for good doses of good humor. Starting with Dani Calabresa’s description of the content of the first episode. “What can the public expect? A meditation wheel on the lawn of the house. I’m just kidding! (laughs) It’s a moment of relaxation and games with the participants, right before the first wall of ‘BBB 22’. It was so much fun recording. I also want to thank the talented team that knows everything about ‘CAT BBB’: director Pedro Carvana, content producer Meire Lopes and hilarious screenwriters Saulo Aride and Eduardo Belo. They are awesome”, praises the actress and comedian, who also sends a message to the presenter of the reality show: “I want to send a kiss to Tadeu, who is killing it a lot. What a sure choice! I’m thrilled watching his performance.”

Interaction released on Globoplay

