Dawn at BBB 22 has Linn crying, Luciano’s list of ‘peguetes’ and Rodrigo’s promise

The interactions of the confined have changed a lot after the first “game of discord” with all the participants of the Big Brother Brazil (BBB) ​​22. The most felt for not having been chosen on any podium mounted in the dynamics was Linn da Quebrada.

The night was still marked by a promise of Rodrigo for Natalia and a list of who Lucian “catch” in the house.

Linn da Quebrada cried for lack of podium nominations

Subtitle: Jessilane hugs Linn da Quebrada after talking about podiums Photograph: Reproduction / TV Globo

Visibly touched, Linn even shed tears during a conversation with Jessilane in the outside area of ​​the house due to the lack of indications on the podiums of her colleagues in the reality show. “This messes with us,” confessed the singer.

Jessillane tried to comfort her friend and explained what happened. “Too much. But you see that the three of you [Linn, Jade e Arthur] who entered last were not on anyone’s podium, apart from Naiara. You arrived recently and had less voting intentions than people who were already here. Everyone I sit down to talk to speaks highly of you.”

The biology teacher also recalled the narrative of Juliette, champion of the BBB 21, inside the reality show. “Have you ever wondered if you’re the new Juliette? Didn’t you go to anyone’s podium and win the BBB? Don’t get upset, please.”

Jessilane praised the singer and sealed their friendship with a hug.

Luciano lists BBB 22 participants that he would ‘catch’

Subtitle: Luciano told about the desire to take participants after being questioned by Linn da Quebrada and Natália Photograph: Reproduction / TV Globo

In a conversation about forming couples in the grunge room, Luciano revealed a “priority list” in reality. “If it were possible, I would take the PA (Paulo André Camilo)”, detailed the brother, interrupted by Linn: “See?! Everyone wants the PA. The line is gigantic”, she joked.

In the bedroom, Natália and Jessilane laughed, and Luciano continued with the list: “I would take Maria, I would take Linn…”. The actress and singer claps her hands: “Look! I’m in the first three, I’ll even sleep with a spoon”.

“I would take Natália, Jessi…”, Luciano continued. Linn then commented: “Imagine if all these people get together here, what a hot thing that doesn’t stay, people?”.

Rodrigo lets Natália: ‘If you stay, I’ll jump in the pool’

Subtitle: Natalia celebrated brother’s support Photograph: Reproduction / TV Globo

in the kitchen of xepaRodrigo had a conversation with Natália, Vinícius and Eliezer after the “game of discord” and made a promise to her sister:

“If you stay, I’ll jump in the pool. I’ll run naked and jump with you. I’m just not going to jump naked, which will be embarrassing because he’s very hidden”, warned Rodrigo. “I only jump naked if you jump,” said Eliezer.

Natalia was happy with the brothers’ fans and said she had already separated the clothes for the next few days in confinement. “I’ve already separated my wonderful platinum bikini. I’ve already separated my beautiful clothes for me to wear on Wednesday”.