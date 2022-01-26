Dear by Boninho, Rafa Kalimann divides the BBB 22 audience: ‘Weak’ TV News

Rafa Kalimann spoke with Luciano Estevan, the first to leave BBB 22, in his debut as an interviewer for Rede BBB, the traditional chat with the eliminated. In the early hours of Wednesday (26), the influencer’s performance left the public torn between comparisons with Ana Clara Lima, a former presenter, and praise for her resourcefulness.

“She is absurdly confident and calm in conducting the interview with Luciano… It’s clear that letting her loose and a little freer from a script, for example, was a hit by the direction, huh?”, asked Diego Schueng.

“Who does Rafa Kalimann take at Globo? Globo’s insistence on her is dubious. She is very weak”, accused Fabbio Vila. “Looking at the tweeter who is trying to find some flaw in Rafa Kalimann’s presentation. Spare me, right, my angel? She’s rocking it”, opined Thici.

Amid the negative reviews, netizens complained that Ana Clara was on BBB – A Eliminação (Multishow), and not on Globo’s main post-elimination product. “I will never forgive Globo for taking Ana Clara out of the chat with the eliminated one. What I wanted to see her holding back her laughter with Luciano’s jokes is slutty”, criticized Mariana Spinelli.

Another user also recalled the departure of Rafael Portugal from CAT BBB. Last Tuesday (25), who presented the humorous picture was Dani Calabresa.

“The success of BBB 20 and 21 went to Boninho’s head and he thought it would be okay to put a weak cast, remove Rafael Portugal, put Rafa in Ana’s place…”, an internet user identified only as Fer.

Check out the repercussion of the news on BBB 22 on Twitter below:

I will never forgive Globo for taking Ana Clara out of the chat with the eliminated one. What I wanted to see her holding back her laughter with wank jokes is SACANAGEM — Mariana Spinelli (@marianaspinelIi) January 26, 2022

“You can want fame, but it’s just a result of hard and difficult work, it’s not just being famous, it’s what you do with it” Fuck I have to admit that Rafa Kalimann said everything here#BBB22#RedeBBB / now Naiara / lucinheta / everybody doesn’t pic.twitter.com/zFZXw6hNoi — filipe (@filipe66ds) January 26, 2022

I miss Ana Clara at Bate-Papo and Rafael Portugal at CAT #bbb22pic.twitter.com/Eh7kPoq2FI — mafe | 📖: malibu is reborn (@mafemoliveira) January 26, 2022

Rafa Kalimann is absurdly confident and calm in conducting the interview with Luciano at #RedeBBB… it’s clear that leaving it looser and a little freer from a script and a TP, for example, was a hit by the direction, huh? #BBB22pic.twitter.com/42wCspHvJn — Dieguinho BBB22 🍥 (@diegoschueng) January 26, 2022

I was looking forward to the BBB network with ana clara but tadeu remembered that it will be with rafa kalimann #BBB22 pic.twitter.com/p5P5mOVFFy — KLAUS ex bbb (@Klausitos) January 26, 2022

I had forgotten that ana clara was taken by rafa kalimann at rede bbb. pic.twitter.com/IoYrsNAArh — ‏ؘ (@buteravenuee) January 26, 2022

Rafa Kalimann is rocking the #RedeBBB and that’s it: I already knew 😎 pic.twitter.com/McELDgdcqu — Thici (@Thiciiiii) January 26, 2022