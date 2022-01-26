Death rate is 27 times higher among elderly people without immunization

The rate of victims of covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants among the elderly with incomplete vaccination is 27 times greater than that of the elderly vaccinated with the entire dose schedule, according to the epidemiological bulletin released yesterday (24) by the Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro. of January.

The difference was highlighted at the meeting of the Special Committee to Combat Covid-19 of the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro, held on Monday, among the indicators that vaccination has been fulfilling its main objective, which is to reduce serious cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The bulletin shows that, among the elderly who received the booster dose, there were 2.9 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants in the city of Rio de Janeiro, between December 2021 and January 2022.

The rate rises to 16.2 victims per 100,000 inhabitants among the elderly who received two doses or a single dose without the booster dose, and reaches 78 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants when those who did not receive any doses or did not arrive are considered. to the second dose.

The Municipal Health Department also reports the relationship between vaccination and hospitalizations of the elderly: among those who were not vaccinated or with incomplete vaccination, the hospitalization rate per 100,000 inhabitants was 17 times higher than among those immunized with all the recommended doses.

There were 24.9 hospitalizations of elderly people per 100,000 inhabitants among those who were vaccinated, while among those who were not vaccinated, the rate reached 429.3 per 100,000. The admissions of those who did not take the booster dose but received the inner doses was 68.9 admissions per 100,000.

Teenagers and adults

The bulletin also analyzed mortality and hospitalization rates among people aged 12 to 59. Among this public, no deaths were recorded among those vaccinated with the full regimen and booster in the analyzed period. Among those not vaccinated or with incomplete immunization, mortality was 1.8 victims per 100,000 inhabitants.

The frequency of hospitalizations among the unvaccinated was ten times higher than among the vaccinated. According to the bulletin, 17.5 hospitalizations of unimmunized adults and adolescents were recorded per 100,000 inhabitants. Among those fully vaccinated, the hospitalization rate was 1.77 per 100,000.

As among the elderly, vaccination without a booster dose in the population aged 12 to 59 years reduced deaths and hospitalizations when compared to the same age group without vaccination, but did not provide the same protection as immunization with a booster dose.

There were 5.37 hospitalizations and 0.4 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants among the population that was vaccinated but did not receive the booster dose.

Prevention

The committee recommended the intensification of vaccination and the rigorous collection of proof of vaccination with a booster dose for cariocas and visitors to the city. Another point raised was the need to discuss the situation of public transport in the municipality and reinforce the orientation so that the use of mask is respected in vehicles and terminals.

The group reinforced that any agglomeration situation represents a greater risk of transmission of covid-19 and listed the main measures to prevent the disease: complete vaccination with a booster dose; the correct use of masks in closed or crowded places; hand hygiene always after contact with other people or potentially contaminated surfaces; and adequate ventilation of the environments.