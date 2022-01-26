Deputy defends military agreement with the USA and asks the Senate to speed up: ‘Brazil has only to win’

Eduardo Cury says that the treaty will reduce the gap between the Armed Forces; Germany, France, India, Italy, Israel, Singapore and Sweden have similar commitments to the United States.

THE federal Senate will analyze the Draft Legislative Decree (PDL 254/2021) that approves the agreement between Brazil and the United States in the area research and development of military technology. Signed in March 2020, the treaty was approved in Chamber of Deputies in December of last year and, now, it depends on the approval of the senators to be effective. The expectation is that parliamentarians speed up the process and deal with the matter in a technical, not ideological, way, defended the federal deputy. Eduardo Cury (PSDB). “The left always has resistance. It obstructs agreements when they are with democratic countries, when agreements are with non-democratic countries they want supporters. There was a boycott of the PT government for many years and now we managed to pass it in the Chamber. In the Senate, I hope he has speed, because he is extremely important to Brazil”, pointed out the congressman, during an interview with Jornal da Manhã, from Young Pan News.

Currently, countries such as Germany, France, India, Italy, Israel, Singapore and Sweden also have military treaties similar to the United States. In the view of Cury, who was the rapporteur of the text in the Chamber, the agreement is beneficial to Brazil and will help to make up for the country’s military backwardness. “Brazil can only gain from this. In this military area we are behind. After the military regime, there was great prejudice with the Armed forces and Brazil was behind”, reinforced the deputy, who sees the bet as a “privilege”. “The umbrella agreement allows, after approval by the Senate, the Armed Forces to make specific agreements, including the transfer of material, union of people, activities in the areas of research and training”, he added.

So far, there is no forecast for the issue to be addressed in the Federal Senate. It is expected that the proposal will be on the agenda in the House in the first half of this year and, if approved, may contribute to the country’s development, including in the fight against drug trafficking. “This agreement gives Brazil the power to act in the fight against drug trafficking, especially on the green border and a little freedom and interaction, let’s exchange intelligence. Our Armed Forces, the Federal Police, will connect with the best in the world”, he concluded.