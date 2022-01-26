Despite the blackout, the BC system that ‘hunts’ forgotten money had 8,500 requests to recover BRL 900,000

Despite the “blackout” on the Central Bank’s website, the monetary authority reported that 79,000 citizens were able to access the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) since this Monday (24).

“The Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) was widely accepted among citizens, generating demand much higher than expected. These demands represent a small first step towards the potential of R$ 3.9 billion and 28 million CPF and CNPJ in this first phase. The BC is working to resume the SVR as soon as possible so that this amount can be transferred to citizens,” the institution reaffirmed.

The system allows citizens and companies to check if they have any “forgotten” money to be received from banks and other entities in the financial system. The recovered amounts are transferred by financial institutions via Pix within 12 business days.

The query is made on the My Financial Life page, within the BC website, only using the company’s CPF or CNPJ. According to the BC, the information made available in the new service is the responsibility of the institutions themselves, but the agency estimates that there are about R$ 8 billion in resources in this condition.