DF reaches maximum occupancy of ICUs; 90% of those hospitalized are unvaccinated or have an incomplete schedule – Saúde

BRASILIA – With the accelerated transmission of the variant omicron in the country, the occupancy rate of ICU beds for the treatment of Covid-19 reached 100% on the morning of this Tuesday, 25th, in the Federal District. According to the local Health Department, 90% of those hospitalized are people who have not been vaccinated or who have an incomplete vaccination cycle.

According to the latest update from the information panel on the disease in the Federal District, InfoSaúde, at 9:40 am there were no beds available for adults in the public network. Yesterday, the all-day occupancy rate remained above 90%.

At the moment, the DF has 83 ICU beds for the treatment of patients with covid, but 25 are blocked due to lack of medical staff available for care. The two units that were vacant were occupied. In all, 10 patients are on the waiting list for treatment. In the private network, of the 123 exclusive beds for patients with covid, 72 were occupied on Tuesday morning, a rate of 60%.

The federal capital recorded 6,976 active cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The transmission rate of the virus yesterday reached 2.21, which represents a drop compared to previous weeks. Last Friday, the 21st, for example, the index reached 2.61.

Sought, the Secretary of Health said that to meet the high demand for beds, clinical hospitalization and the emergency room of the medical clinic of the Hospital Regional de Samambaia (HRSam) were once again exclusive for the care of patients infected with the new coronavirus.

The unit, according to the secretary, offers 27 covid ICU beds and another 47 covid infirmary. With the change in the service profile, HRSam will also gain 25 more clinical ward beds, aimed at patients with covid.

Expansion

The DF government set up an action plan to expand the network of beds, which provides for the expansion of the current 83 beds in the public network to up to 217, according to the need for care.

The plan was divided into seven stages. On Saturday, eight beds were opened at the Regional Hospital of Sobradinho to care for more serious patients. In addition to the 217 ICU beds in the public network, 133 can be hired from the private network. The expansion plan involves another 20 beds at the Hospital Regional do Gama, 20 beds at the Hospital Regional da Asa Norte and up to 40 beds at the Hospital Regional de Santa Maria. If necessary, phase seven should be activated, using 60 beds at the Military Police Hospital.

In the private network, the Health Department hired 40 ICU vacancies at Hospital Daher, 19 at Hospital Domed, nine at Hospital Santa Marta, 25 at Hospital Home, 20 at Hospital São Mateus and 10 at Hospital São Francisco.

“We are opening new beds, we are going to take care of insuring all the health of the federal government”, said this Tuesday, 25, Governor Ibaneis Rocha. “We are entering, every day, with something around ten beds, which has been giving us the necessary support to serve the population.”

Ibaneis said that there are no plans to impose any new measures to restrict circulation or trade in the DF. Over the weekend, the use of masks was once again a mandatory measure in the federal capital, even in public places.

“Things are going well, we are going to get out of this situation,” said Ibaneis. “Today we already had a decrease in transmission rates and we expect them to fall again from next week”, commented the governor, without giving further details.