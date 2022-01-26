DF records more than 10 thousand new cases in 24 hours

posted on 01/25/2022 18:38



(credit: Carlos Vieira/CB/DAPress)

According to information from the Epidemiological Bulletin of the Department of Health (SES-DF), 10,697 new cases of covid-19 were reported, in 24 hours, this Tuesday (25/1). The number represents 3,721 more infected than the one released by the ministry on Monday (24/1), where 6,976 people tested positive.

In addition, the transmission rate of the new coronavirus decreased for the second day in a row, and reached 2.04. The number shows that a group of 100 people can infect another 204. According to the secretariat’s previous update, the rate was 2.24. It is worth mentioning that the index above 1 demonstrates that the pandemic is out of control.

In this way, the total number of infected people in the federal capital reached 579,130 ​​thousand. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry has infected more than 513,000 residents of the DF; 31,700 were from Goiás, 7,600 from other states and 26,000 are under investigation.

Moving average

The moving average of infections stands at 5,490, which represents a 154% increase from 14 days ago. However, vaccination against the virus is controlling the fatality rate.

According to the Health Department, four deaths were reported this Tuesday (25/1). Two victims were female and two were male. In addition, three people were residents of the Federal District and 1 of Goiás.

Of the more than 11,000 victims who died in the country’s capital since the beginning of the pandemic, 964 were from outside the DF, with 829 residing in Goiás and 135 in other states. The moving average of deaths is at 3 — this represents a 50% increase compared to the 14-day calculation.