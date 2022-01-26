Did you have Covid-19? Change your toothbrush now







Photo: Pexels

Thanks to large-scale immunization, the Covid-19 pandemic has become less lethal. However, studies point out that the Ômicron variant is extremely contagious, increasing the number of cases and generating a red alert. In such restricted times, the recommendation is to postpone unnecessary departures from home and maintain good hygiene habits to avoid the collapse of the health system. But what about oral health?

After all, when is it necessary to go to the dentist and how can oral health help in the fight against coronavirus? See below some questions that can help you or help you take better care of your mouth in times of a pandemic.

Can good oral hygiene prevent Covid-19?

While we are still learning more about the virus and its spread, there is currently no evidence indicating that Covid-19 can be prevented with good oral hygiene. However, we know that having good oral hygiene can reduce dental diseases like cavities and periodontitis, and that maintaining good oral health has a positive impact on your overall health.

Should I change or disinfect my toothbrush if I have had Covid-19?

Cleaning your brush after each use is great practice. If you are recovering from an illness, including if your test came back positive or if you believe you have had Covid-19, it is recommended that you change your toothbrush. If you can’t change it, consider disinfecting the brush head to help reduce bacteria.

Should I go to the dentist during the COVID-19 outbreak?

No, just go to the dentist if it’s an emergency. You can call your dentist to help you assess whether your dental disease falls into the urgent or emergency categories. Even if your dentist’s office is closed, there may be an emergency number or contact instructions available in the voicemail message.

What characterizes a dental emergency during the COVID-19 pandemic?

According to the general guidelines of the American Dental Association (ADA), a dental emergency is one that is potentially life threatening and requires immediate treatment for:

– uncontrolled bleeding

– Bacterial infection that can compromise the patient’s airways

– Trauma involving facial bones, potentially compromising the patient’s airway

– Urgent dental treatment are those conditions that require immediate attention to alleviate pain or the risk of infection. The ADA recommends that dentists use their professional experience to determine whether a patient needs urgent or emergency care.

– If a large piece of the tooth or the entire tooth falls out

– There is apparent nerve damage, such as a feeling of numbness

– You have signs of an abscess or infection (pain, swelling, hot to the touch, and redness)

– If you suspect that you or someone else has a broken jaw

– If you have recently had a root canal and are concerned about the level of pain, swelling or discomfort

– Any other abnormal symptoms

Source: Colgate.com.br