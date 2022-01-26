Did your energy bill come much lower in January? understand the reason

Customers managed to save energy between September and December 2021 – Photo: Reproduction

The electricity bill for January 2022 came with excellent news for some consumers: a significant reduction in the amount of the bill.

Users heard by 98 FM PORTAL reported generous discounts on the first electricity bill of the year. In some cases, the rebate reached close to R$ 100. In other situations, the customer paid in January half of what he usually pays for energy.

The good news has an explanation. According to Cosern, a power utility in Rio Grande do Norte, consumers who received a discount on their energy bill actually benefited from a discount granted by the Federal Government. Cosern only passes on the rebate to customers.

Consumers had access to the benefit because they were able to save energy between September and December 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. The bonus came in the January electricity bill.

The electricity bill discount program was announced by the Federal Government in August of last year, when the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) also announced the creation of a new tariff banner that provides for a fee of R$ 14.20 for each 100 kWh consumed.

The minimum reduction in consumption to enter the program was 10%, and the bonus payment was limited to a 20% reduction.

Understand how this bonus works on the light bill

After reaching the reduction target (at least 10%), the consumer was entitled to a bonus of BRL 0.50 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) of the total energy saved between September and December 2021 compared to the same period in 2020 , says Aneel. The Ministry of Mines and Energy gives the following example:

If a family consumed 120 kWh in September, 130 kWh in October, 110 kWh in November and 140 kWh in December 2020, their average was 125 kWh in 2020. If the family consumed 105 kWh in September, 110 kWh in October, 100 kWh in November and 110 kWh in December 2021, its average consumption during the calculation of the program was 106.25 kWh.

This family therefore reduced its consumption by 15% compared to the average for the same months last year. At the end of the program, the family was entitled to receive R$ 37.50 as a bonus.

According to Aneel, consumers eligible to receive the bonus were those of low voltage (group B) and medium and high voltage (group A), only from residential, industrial, commercial, services and other activities, rural and public service, including those residential with the benefit of the Electric Energy Social Tariff.