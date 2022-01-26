Dinosaur eggs are discovered in the interior of SP

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – A set of at least five eggs of a species of carnivorous dinosaur not yet identified was found in the interior of São Paulo, in a fossiliferous site in Presidente Prudente (512 kilometers from the capital).

The discovery was made by the paleontologist and director of the Museum of Paleontology of Marília, William Nava.

Studies of the eggs’ microstructure, as well as their comparison with other known dinosaur eggs, will be needed to confirm the attribution.

Nava’s expectation is that, if confirmed that the owners of the eggs were really carnivorous dinosaurs, this could be the second record of theropod eggs in Brazil, the first for the region.

The eggs were in the same place where the researcher found, in September 2020, about 30 eggs of crocodylomorphs, a group that includes current alligators and crocodiles and their extinct relatives millions of years ago.

According to Nava, the eggs possibly attributed to theropods differ from others not only because of their size – the eggs of crocodilians are about 8 cm, while those of carnivorous dinosaurs reach 13 cm in length and up to 7 cm in width – but also because of their texture. , which is very reminiscent of theropod eggs found in China.

Recently, Chinese researchers have described for the first time a theropod dinosaur embryo in a position about to be born – the discovery was made possible by the use of a computerized tomography technology of the eggs, thus allowing an “X-ray” of the embryo to be taken from inside the egg.

The location where the eggs were found belongs to the Bauru Basin Adamantine Formation, with rocks estimated at 70 million to 80 million years old.

In the same formation, several species of extinct crocodylomorphs, some birds, lizards and also carnivorous and herbivorous dinosaurs from the group of titanosaurs have already been described.

In Brazil, the occurrence of fossilized litters is rare, with a few records throughout the country, even older. “This material is fantastic because the occurrence of two broods of such distinct reptiles in the same location is extremely rare”, explains the paleontologist.

The Bauru basin region during the Upper Cretaceous was quite different from the climate prevailing today in the interior of São Paulo.

“It was a region with a semi-arid climate, more or less like some places in Africa, and there was a lot of environmental stress. Therefore, one of the hypotheses that we worked on is that the animals that lived there or died due to lack of food or drought. , and had their carcasses transported by rain”, he says.

Also according to the paleontologist, the occurrence of two different broods in the same place may also indicate that that was a nesting site for the animals.

“The animals could go to the place that was a sunken plain in search of food or water, and there they created this nesting site. So if there was a quick burial event, the eggs were fossilized”, he explains.

One of the surest ways to prove this hypothesis, however, would be if bone remains and other traces, such as teeth, of the animals had also been found there, which has not yet been observed.

The study of the microstructure of eggs, both crocodylomorphs and possible theropods, should be carried out in partnership with researchers from the University of Brasília.

The paleontologist also intends to submit the eggs to a computerized microtomography analysis to see, mainly, if there are bones of the embryos preserved inside the egg. The type of rock in which they were fossilized, however, can make this preservation difficult.

“The eggs found in Ganzhou, China, with the dinosaur embryo preserved in a position ready to hatch, are facilitated by the type of sediment there, which was deposited without rock sediment movement,” he explains.

“Here in the interior of São Paulo, the rocks are formed by sandstones, they are reddish in color, but with movement of some body of water, and these rocks underwent recrystallization, so it is more difficult to preserve the embryo in the same way”, he adds.