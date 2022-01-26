Discovered a black hole that makes stars instead of destroying them (amazing images)

A NASA study based on observations made with the Hubble Space Telescope revealed that the black holes, until now seen as gigantic devourers of matter that do not even allow light to escape from them, can also fulfill other functions in the universe.

More precisely, the researchers detected a black hole that instead of devouring stars, gives birth to them. It is located at the center of the dwarf galaxy Henize 2-1, located about 30 million light-years from Earth, in the constellation of Pyxis.

star nursery

In the past decade, the Henize 2-1 galaxy sparked a debate among astronomers: Scientists questioned whether dwarf galaxies harbored black holes proportionate to the supermassive giants found in the hearts of larger galaxies. The new discovery could help unravel the mystery surrounding the relationship between the mass of galaxies and their black holes.

Dwarf Galaxy Henize 2-1

“From the beginning I knew that something unusual and special was happening in Henize 2-10, and now Hubble has provided a very clear picture of the connection between the black hole and a nearby star-forming region located 230 light-years from the black hole,” said Amy Reines, professor of astronomy at Montana State University and principal investigator. of the study.

From the dwarf galaxy Henize 2-10 emanates a stellar outflow

“Situated just 30 million light-years away, Henize 2-10 is close enough for Hubble to be able to capture images and spectroscopic evidence of a black hole stream very clearly. The added surprise was that, instead of suppressing star formation, the outflow was causing the birth of new stars“, said Zachary Schutte, a graduate student of Reines and co-author of the research.

Check out a video about the discovery below (to enable subtitles in Portuguese, just click on the settings icon, access the option “automatically translate” and select the language).

According to Hubble observations, the black hole has an outflow of gas that extends through space. like an umbilical cord to a bright stellar nursery. So, it is possible to observe clusters of newborn stars dotting the path of the flow propagation. This is the inverse of the effect seen in larger galaxies, where matter is devoured by the black hole to form jets of plasma that move at close to the speed of light.

Normally, the gas clouds caught in the path of these jets would be heated far beyond their ability to cool and form stars. But because the black hole located in the galaxy Henize 2-10 is less massive, it has a smoother exit. So the gas is compressed enough to precipitate the formation of new stars.