Disney approves series about the work of Rick Riordan

the author of the saga Percy Jackson and the olympians, Rick Riordanupdated fans about the series from Disney+. According to the writer, the production has been officially approved and the pilot is already in development. Check it out above.

“The wait is over, Demigods”joked Riordan. “I’m thrilled to be the first to say that Percy Jackson and the Olympians are really, truly, and for sure coming to your screens.”

The series had already been announced in 2020, but since then many negotiations have taken place until the disney official the order for production. The number of episodes and the release date have not yet been announced.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg are writing the pilot and will also serve as executive producers. James Bodin will direct the pilot episode.

Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief movie hit theaters in 2010, with Logan Lerman in the lead role. At the time, the Fox wanted a franchise along the lines of Harry Potter, but the project did not work. The changes from the original material didn’t please older fans and even those who didn’t know the story were not very happy with the result.

With just $226 million in worldwide gross for an estimated budget of $95 million, the film didn’t get a sequel until three years later, and the result was even lower: $199 million at the box office for a $90 million budget. Rick Riordan revealed in November 2018 that he warned Fox producers about the first feature’s weak script. When he was not heard, he decided to walk away from the project, as the contract did not allow him to change anything, and he never saw the final version of the features.

The series, entitled Percy Jackson and the Olympians, no official release announced yet.

THE Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelette).