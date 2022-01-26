Disney responds to Peter Dinklage’s criticism of the live-action adaptation

Actor criticized the company for not being progressive in relation to the “Seven Dwarfs” that accompany the protagonist

THE disney has been recreating several of its classic animations in live action over the years and, currently, one of the projects developed focuses on telling the story of snow White. Although the project does not have many details disclosed, the film has already become the target of criticism from Peter Dinklagethe Tyrion of game of Thrones. Now, it was the company’s turn to respond to the actor’s speech.

In his comment, the actor noted that he was shocked that the company was proud to cast a Latin actress in the lead role while also looking to retell a “retrograde history”. THE The Hollywood Reporter contacted a representative of the disneywho offered a response to the actor’s comment, noting that the live action is taking care to avoid stereotypes present in the animated version. The statement says:

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are handling these seven characters differently and have consulted with members of the dwarfism community. We look forward to sharing more as the film enters production after a long period of development.” the representative said.

The report released by the website further states that the film has been in development for three years, and the dwarf characters are being reimagined from the early stages of development. Furthermore, snow White is not the first live action Disney to have cultural consultants, as this was also the case with Aladdinfor example.

snow White has the direction of Marc Webb (The spectacular Spider Man), having in its list Rachel Zegler (Love sublime love) in the role of the protagonist and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as the Evil Queen. The production does not yet have a premiere date.

