Disney Responds to Peter Dinklage’s Criticism

THE disney responded to the criticism made by the actor Peter Dinklage about the remake of snow White. The actor criticized what he saw as a setback. Disney said it will take a different approach to the original “Seven Dwarfs”.

In a response sent to THR, the company said that “To avoid reinforcing stereotypes of the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have consulted with members of the dwarfing community. We look forward to sharing more as the film enters production after an extended period of development.”

In addition to Rachel Zegler in the lead role, the film will have Gal Gadot like the Evil Stepmother. The film is directed by Marc Webb (The spectacular Spider Man) and original songs by the duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land).

remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfsa 1938 classic that was Disney’s first animated feature, the film must retell the story of a young orphan who is persecuted by her evil stepmother for having a more remarkable beauty than hers.

The release date of the new snow White is not defined.

