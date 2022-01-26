Disney’s ‘Snow White’: Actor Peter Dinklage’s Criticism of the New Version | Movie theater

British actor Peter Dinklage, who became famous for playing the character Tyrion Lannister in the television series Game of Thrones, criticized a new adaptation of the children’s classic “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”, which is being produced by Disney.

The film will be in a live-action version, that is, with real actors playing the main roles, instead of animations.

“I was a little surprised that they were very proud to cast a Latina actress in the role of Snow White,” he told Marc Maron’s podcast.

Dinklage has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia. In his latest film “Cyrano” — based on Edmond Rostand’s 1897 novel and up for an Oscar — Dinklage plays the main character.

“But you’re still counting the [mesma] story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” he said. “You’re progressive in a way, but you’re still doing that retrograde story of seven dwarfs living in the cave.”

“They were so proud of it, and I have all the love and respect for the actress and the people who think they’re doing the right thing, but I was like, ‘What are you guys doing?'”

Disney responded to Dinklage’s criticism, saying it aims to “avoid reinforcing the stereotypes of the original animated film”.

In a statement, Disney said the remake will be an updated version of the original 1937 film.

“We are taking a different approach with these seven characters and consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” he said in a statement.

“We look forward to sharing more as the film enters the production phase after a long period of development.”