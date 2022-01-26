Do you like grape? Discover the importance of this fruit for health!

When it comes to health, there is a consensus that fruits are beneficial for humans, especially in relation to cardiovascular health, blood pressure and glucose control. That way, it would be no different in relation to grapes, the fruit with surprising powers in the health of arteries and fighting free radicals.

Why is the grape so famous?

First, grapes are low in calories and high in fiber, which makes them an excellent choice for consumption, as long as it is moderate. In addition, grapes are also rich in vitamins A, E, C and K and minerals such as potassium, calcium and magnesium.

Another benefit that makes the grape so famous is its antioxidant power present in polyphenols, which are substances contained in grapes, the best known being resveratrol. It works by cleaning cells and removing free radicals, responsible for cell damage and aging.

All this makes grapes and their derivatives essential items for the health of the body. In particular, for the health of blood vessels, which are among the most affected by the presence of free radicals. Check out some benefits below.

As previously mentioned, the habit of consuming grapes every day has already been associated with an improvement in the heart due to the presence of resveratrol. Along with this, the vitamin K present in the fruit is great for blood circulation and cholesterol reduction.

Hypertension grows all over the world with each passing day. However, grapes are a source of potassium, and this nutrient is precisely responsible for controlling blood pressure. In this way, she is able to reduce the pressure, especially in hypertensive people.

One of the ways to help with eye health is to reduce damage to the retina, which is the deepest part of the eyes, responsible for receiving light and sending images so that the brain can interpret. Grapes reduce the damage suffered, especially those caused by diabetes or hypertension, reducing cases of blindness or vision problems.