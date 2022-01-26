‘Does not exploit communication’· TV News

After leaving BBB 22, Luciano Estevan defined Jade Picon as the plant of the season. The actor said that the sister is not showing her digital influencer side within the Globo reality show. “She doesn’t exploit communication,” fired the first eliminated.

During the BBB Chat, led by Rafa Kalimann on Globoplay, the ex-brother said that the “peace and love” climate should end soon and pointed out a participant who is at risk in the game. “Rodrigo oscillates a lot, he is very transparent in his oscillations, at one moment he’s with us, then he’s with the girls again. It won’t last [esse clima]”, he stated.

The dancer also bet on the next elimination of the program. “Arthur [Aguiar] or Naiara [Azevedo]”, throbbed, who faced the countrywoman and Natália Deodato on the wall of the week.

Still during the Chat, Luciano stabbed Jade for her calmer behavior in the game.

She’s starting now, I understand, but at the same time, she sticks to a person and stays, she doesn’t explore, she’s a communicative girl, a digital influencer, but she doesn’t explore this communication. I saw a girl, suddenly I saw Jade myself, not Jade Picon.

In another part of the interview, the first one eliminated assumed that he already expected to leave the Globo program because of the judgment he had been suffering from his confinement colleagues in relation to his desire to become famous.

“Yesterday I already knew, I kind of had an idea because of 19 people saying one thing [me criticando], every time I arrived. I kind of suspected a lot, that’s why I was calm, I was already resigned”, evaluated the actor.

