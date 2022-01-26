Dollar drops more than 1%, to R$ 5.435, after two increases; Stock market goes up

The dollar closed Tuesday (25) down 1.24%, quoted at R$ 5.435 on sale, interrupting a sequence of two consecutive highs. It is the third biggest daily loss recorded in the month, second only to the lows of 1.7% and 1.67% recorded on the 19th and 11th, respectively.

The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), ended the day with a strong rise of 2.1%, at 110,203.77 points, after falling 0.92% the day before. The jump is the biggest for a day since December 2, 2021, when the indicator rose 3.66%.

With today’s performance, the dollar now accumulates a fall of 2.52% against the real in January. The Ibovespa gains, in turn, reached 5.13% in the first days of the year, after a fall of almost 12% in 2021.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Instability abroad

Markets remain tense over the risks involved in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, especially after the United States put 8,500 troops on alert in the event of a rapid escalation in the crisis. In the morning (Brasília time), Moscow reacted saying that it observes the movements of the Americans “with great concern”.

US President Joe Biden said he had “no intention” to send US or NATO troops to Ukraine, but he again threatened the Russians with sanctions in the event of an attack.

Tension between Russia and Ukraine is growing. Moscow denies it will attack its neighbour, saying the West is exaggerating — but there are already more than 100,000 Russian soldiers, heavily armed, clustered on the border. On the other side, allies of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) are already announcing reinforcements, but there is no consensus on a joint reaction from the West.

There is no doubt, the Russians are getting ready. But for what?

Today’s headline release

Expectation by the Fed

At the same time, investors are looking forward to any announcement from the Fed (Federal Reserve, the US Central Bank), which started today the monetary policy meeting that should confirm plans to raise interest rates – now close to zero – in March. The expectation is that the authority will also give signals about what it intends to do with its balance sheet.

Higher interest rates in the US increase the yield on US bonds, which are considered very safe investments. In practice, this scenario tends to reduce the attractiveness of riskier assets, such as the real and other currencies of emerging countries, which leads to a global appreciation of the dollar.

(With AFP, Reuters and RFI)