Dolores and Nélio finally find Mercedes after a fight with Tonico

Already reaching its final stretch, the novel In the Emperor’s Time will finally put an end to the mystery of the whereabouts of Mercedes, daughter of Nelio (João Pedro Zappa) and Dolores (Daphne Bozaski). They will be able to find the girl after a fight with Tonico (Alexandre Nero).

The situation will be unraveled shortly after Dolores breaks into her ex-husband’s house with a gun in her hand. Revolted, she will demand that the deputy reveal where he hid her daughter, if he doesn’t speak, she will kill him.. However, she does not pursue the idea.

Upon returning to her mother-in-law’s house, Dolores cries and vents to Nélio, stating that she will never find the little girl again. But soon then she suggests to Nélio that they sneak into Toninho’s house, to try to find some proof of the heiress’s whereabouts.

Nelio decides that he will support Dolores and the two go to the villain’s house, until they find a picture of Mercedes. By analyzing the details of the image, Dolores can recognize the place and sets out to rescue the heiress.

Real character in Globo soap opera

Recently, actor Alexandre Barillari entered the soap opera Nos Tempos do Imperador, where he plays Prudêncio, a plastic artist who is “lost” in the middle of the Paraguayan War.

In an interview with columnist Patrica Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, the actor told what it was like to play a character that existed in real life. “The character works as a resource to portray the moments of war, since, due to the pandemic, the battle scenes could not be grandiose, with a lot of people”, he said.

Barillari, who has been away from TV Globo since the end of the telenovela Alma Gêmea, said that the character has a special meaning in his life, as he comes from a family with a military tradition.

“I studied architecture in college. The course was held in the Belas Artes building, so it was a great reunion for me. I joined the course to dribble my parents’ dream of becoming a general in the Army. I come from a military family. At 16, I was already thinking about being an actor, and that was unbearable for them,” he said. “So, during college, I started doing hidden theater. For many years my career was not well accepted by them. It was only after “Salsa e Merengue” (1996) that they started to change their minds, until they became big fans”, he added.