Douglas and Scooby Talk About the Quit Button

Talking in the room of the leader of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Douglas comments with Pedro Scooby that it is the first time that the withdrawal button has turned green. He comments with his brother that someone needs to be on guard to not let anyone squeeze.

“Don’t let anyone squeeze, brother! Someone needs to be on guard because the person is pissed off? She goes there and squeezes wanting to leave. Naiara wanted to, but she was red.”

Douglas also commented that Slovenia might be a person who wants to give up. Scooby just listened and agreed.

Luciano and Naiara thought about giving up

Constantly criticized by confinement colleagues for always hitting the same key, the brother cried a lot when hearing from sisters Natália and Jessilane that he would be ‘arrogant’ and his behavior had a bad impact outside the house. The three talked and got it right, but not before the brother thought about giving up and almost ‘pressing the button’ that would eliminate him from the house for good.

BBB 22: Natália Deodato and Luciano Estevan talk Image: Reproduction/Globoplay

Nominated by leader Douglas Silva, Naiara thought about giving up the program moments after being nominated for the wall. In a speech, she apologized to colleagues for the way she acted and said that ‘her fresh start was now’. Check out the speech in full by clicking here. The sister was comforted by the brothers and ended up giving up asking to leave. She made a speech apologizing to the brothers for having thought about leaving and thanked them for understanding.