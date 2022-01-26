Douglas’ wife will file a complaint after the actor is called a ‘monkey’

Carol Silva, wife of actor Douglas Silva, participant of BBB 22, will go to Decradi (Police Station for Racial Crimes and Intolerance Crimes) next Wednesday, 25, to present news of crime against a website, which used a photograph of Klu Klux Klan by stating: “Douglas Silva, a monkey in the ‘BBB’”.

The text, which has no signature, was posted on January 21st on a blog hosted on the WordPress site. The content reads: “Since when are monkeys allowed on reality shows? Douglas Silva is nothing more than a primate, nothing more and nothing less”.

“They probably put him in this program out of pity, even in that he might have quotas. This filthy black man should be crucified alive, and then his body charred. I don’t see the point in putting a circus-like monkey on television. The place of this stinky black man is working in the hot sun in a field and being whipped by our friend Capataz Sancto”, says the text.

Douglas’ wife goes to the police station together with Douglas’ lawyer, Ricardo Brajterman, and a representative of the ALERJ Commission to Combat Discrimination and Prejudice.

In addition to the artist, the same site spoke of other participants of “BBB 22” using offensive and prejudiced terms. In one about Linn da Quebrada, for example, a text was posted calling her a “traveco” — a pejorative term and fought by her even within the reality show.

“I didn’t understand what the problem is, since they only used the correct noun when calling him friend, because he is a MAN [sic]. Linn, it doesn’t matter if you’re a wig, makeup, or o*ck, you were born with a penis, you’re going to stay a man for the rest of your life.”

