Douglas’ wife will file a complaint after the actor suffered racism

Actor Douglas Silva’s wife, participant of “BBB 22”, Carol Silva will go to Decradi (Delegation of Racial Crimes and Intolerance Crimes) tomorrow to present news of crime against a blog, which used a photo of the klu klux Klan when stating: “Douglas Silva, a monkey in the ‘BBB'”.

The text, which is unsigned, was published on January 21 on a blog hosted on the WordPress site. The content reads: “Since when are monkeys allowed on reality shows? Douglas Silva do not pass of a primate, nothing more and nothing less”.

“They probably put him on this show out of pity, even in that he might have quotas. This filthy black man should be crucified alive, and then his body charred. place of this stinky black is working in the hot sun in a field and being whipped by our friend Foreman Holy,” reads the text.

Douglas’ wife will go to the police station accompanied by the actor’s lawyer, Ricardo Brajterman, and a representative of the Commission to Combat Discrimination and Prejudice of the ALERJ.

In addition to the actor, the same site spoke of other participants of “BBB 22” using offensive and prejudiced terms. In a text about Linn da Quebrada, for example, a text was published calling her a “traveco” — a pejorative term that she fought even within the program in a conversation with Rodrigo.

“I didn’t understand what the problem is, since they only used the correct noun when calling him friend, because he is a MAN [sic]. Linn, it doesn’t matter if you’re a wig, makeup, or o*ck, you were born with a penis, you’ll remain a man for the rest of your life.”

splash tried to contact the singer’s admin, who is analyzing the case with the legal team. The report also looked for those responsible for the blog posts, but all the content posted is anonymous.