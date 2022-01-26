The consumption of beer and cider can increase the risk of contracting the disease.

PUB

A study by Chinese researchers reveals that consumption of wine and champagne, in moderation, can help reduce the risk of covid-19. Published in the journal Frontiers, the study reveals that people who consume between 1 and 2 glasses of red/white wine or champagne per week, within research guidelines (see table below), are more likely to reduce their risk of contracting disease.

For the investigation, the consumption habits of alcoholic beverages and the history of covid-19 of 473,957 people, 16,559 of whom were infected, were studied, using the UK Biobank, a large-scale biomedical database in the United Kingdom.

PUB

The study concludes, then, that people who consumed twice as much alcohol (1.12 units) as recommended had a greater risk of contracting the disease, with red wine consumption above or twice the guidelines, that is, more of 7 glasses a week had protective effects against SARS-CoV-2, as did the low frequency of wine consumption (1-2 glasses/week).

PUB

PUB

PUB

The high frequency of spirits/spirits consumption (≥ 5 glasses/week) within the guidelines increased the risk, while the high frequency of consumption of white wine and champagne above the guidelines decreased the risk of covid-19. However, scientists have found that consumption of beer and cider is not recommended, regardless of frequency and amount of alcohol consumption, because it increased the risk of covid-19.

measurements guidelines Beer and cider (473 ml = 2 units) <14 units/week (recommended) Wine (1 standard glass = 2 units) ≥ 14 units/week (above recommended) Spirits (1 shot = 1 unit) <28 units/week ≥ 28 units/week (far above the recommended)

Scientists consider that the risk of contracting covid-19 seems to vary between different subtypes, frequency and amount of alcoholic beverages, with red wine, white wine and champagne having a chance of reducing the risk of covid-19. Consumption of beer and cider and spirits and distilled beverages are not, however, recommended during epidemics.

PUB

PUB

PUB