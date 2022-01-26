Dutch bars, cafes and museums reopen on Wednesday – 25/01/2022

The Netherlands will lift some of Europe’s toughest anti-covid restrictions, allowing bars, restaurants and museums to reopen, Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced on Tuesday.

The measure, which will take effect from Wednesday, responds to “great tensions” with the gastronomy and culture sectors due to the closure imposed before Christmas, explained Rutte.

“Today we are taking a big step to deconfine the Netherlands. This seems contradictory, since the infection numbers are soaring and we have to make it clear that we are taking a risk”, he added.

On January 15, stores, gyms and hairdressers resumed their activities, which provoked the indignation of other sectors, forced to remain closed.

As a protest measure, cafes in several cities opened and dozens of museums turned into beauty salons for a day.

From Wednesday, bars and restaurants will be able to reopen until 10 pm, as long as customers present a health passport and wear a mask when not seated. Capacity will have to be reduced, according to the government.

Cinemas, theaters and museums will also be able to open. For now, nightclubs will have to remain closed.

Quarantine rules will also be relaxed in schools, which will no longer need to close if three or more cases are confirmed. And those under 18 will no longer have to isolate themselves after contact with a person positive for covid-19.