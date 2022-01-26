Dying Light 2 will have 3 different graphics modes on PS5

Sony has confirmed that Techland’s next game, Dying Light 2 Stay Humanwill have three different graphics options on the PlayStation 5. Players will be able to choose between prioritizing resolution, quality or performance.

The news was revealed through a new trailer published by the official PlayStation YouTube channel. The video, which can be seen below, shows a minute of snippets of custscenes and gameplay from the new survival horror game.

Modes offer ray tracing, 4K resolution or 60 frames per second

The trailer highlights that the quality mode includes more advanced graphics options, including real-time ray tracing. The option to prioritize the resolution seeks to keep the game running in 4K for as long as possible.

Finally, there’s the performance mode, which reduces the graphics fidelity a bit to maintain 60 frames per second or more, according to the developers. It won’t be clear how successful they were at this optimization until the game launches next month.

Graphics options are the same as available on the Xbox Series X version

These are the exact same graphics options that will be available in the Xbox Series X version of Dying Light 2. Choosing different image qualities has become a standard on consoles in recent years, and the new generation has come to consolidate the practice.

Games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, forspoken and Demon’s Souls Remake have options that prioritize graphic quality or performance, depending on user preference. In some games, it’s even common to have an intermediate mode that tries to balance graphical fidelity and performance.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human will be released for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on February 4, 2022.

A Nintendo Switch version that runs on cloud servers has had its release delayed. The developers are hoping to release it within six months of the other versions — that is, by the month of August.