Elden Ring will be less stressful, but without losing difficulty

New mechanics will ease the experience

The difficulty in From Software games it’s always a subject that returns with a new release. While veterans (who suffered in the beginning) respond “git gud” to newcomers’ questions on forums around the world, they are attracted by what the game offers, but end up bumping into the difficulty that varies from player to player. Elden Ring producer Yasuhiro Kitao said in a presentation at the Taipei Game Show that the developers took care to “avoid” moments of stress in Elden Ring.

“With the game world being so large, this can produce deep and wide-ranging fun, but it can also lead to unnecessary stress for some players. The development team has been very careful to avoid this where possible, especially with enemies that are so strong”, comments the producer of Elden Ring.

Although the titles in the Dark Souls franchise allow some freedom of path from the beginning, especially the first one, Elden Ring will be From Software’s first open world game. And something that is almost unanimous among gamers today, is the slightest interest in empty open world games and without offering activities to do.

“The challenge was to place enemies in a way that would keep players interested, yet still deliver a low-stress experience. This applies to item distribution as well, as well as events. Fine-tuning the placement of these elements and timing has been continuous work until the end”, says Kitao.



He adds that changing enemies at different times of the day “would create a kind of pressure on users to play the game several different hours.” “We felt this would be a stress our users wouldn’t need.” Even so, some specific enemies will appear at certain times of the day. Elden Ring will have checkpoints in strategic places, where the development team knows the player will have work.

“With the vastness of the map, traveling back to collect runes after dying can be unwelcome stress for the player. With that in mind, we identified a number of difficult spots, places with many enemies or a difficult enemy, as spots that many players will die and will need to try the challenge again,” said the game’s producer.

Kitao says the player will be able to choose between the “bonfire” or the closest checkpoint at these times to return to after death. “This type of measurement is another example that shows the team’s effort to implement systems to alleviate player stress caused by the magnitude of the map”, adds the producer of Elden Ring.



Of course, the statements will divide the opinions of enthusiasts of the genre with beginners. Anyone who is used to getting all the achievements in From Software games knows that the issues mentioned here are not a problem, there are worse things. But Bandai Namco, the game’s distributor, had already said that Elden Ring will be a title that will expand the fanbase of From Software’s games, being accessible to a wider audience.

Elden Ring arrives February 25th for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

