Elden Ring will be tough but not stressful, word from FromSoftware

During the Taipei Game Show yesterday, FromSoftware producer Yasuhiro Kitao explained how Elden Ring has been calibrated in order to be the least stressful possible for the players, without however affecting the high level of challenge characteristic of the games that is the hallmark of the studio.

Kitao explains that in this regard most of the development team’s efforts towards balance of the experience have been directed towards open world structure and map exploration.

“Such a big game world can create depth and fun, but it can also bring unnecessary stress for some players. The fights in Elden Ring are quite difficultthe developers decided to make exploration less demanding, for example, offering the possibility to move around the game world on horseback. “Horses provide a stress-free way to travel long distances with the player simply traversing the game world,” explains Kitao, adding that the ghost steed’s ability to take advantage of air currents was realized precisely for this purpose. “This system was introduced as a means of moving vertically quickly and pleasantly to explore higher areas.”

Another way to make exploring the Elden Ring less stressful, according to Kitao, was the introduction of fast travel points, which allow players to travel long distances quickly. The biggest hurdle for FromSoftware, however, has been balancing the presence of regular enemies in Interregnum.

“The challenge was to place the enemies in a way that encouraged the player to explore, but in a way that wasn’t stressful. The same goes for the distribution of game objects and events. Calibrating the positioning of these elements and their timing was something we worked on until the end”, explains Kitao.

FromSoftware’s producer stated that weather and weather conditions do not affect most enemies (not all, in fact some only appear at night) and even in this case it was a decision made to make Elden Ring less stressful.

“Switching enemies to different times of day would create pressure for users and force them to play at different times. We thought it was a form of stress that players could do without.”

Finally, Kitao explains that given the open world structure of Elden Ring, the respawn system has also been redesigned to be less punitive in some particularly difficult areas of the game.

“With such a vast map, going back to retrieve the runes (the souls of Elden Ring) can become an unwanted stress for the player,” says Kitao. “With that in mind, we looked for a number of difficult spots, such as locations with a lot of enemies or particularly strong opponents, and identified them as locations where many players will die and have to repeat these challenges. The place of his death in these locations. This measure is yet another example of the team’s efforts to implement systems to mitigate player stress caused by the vastness of the game map.”

We remind you that Elden Ring will be available from February 25, 2022 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

