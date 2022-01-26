Elderly woman denounces doctor who prescribed ‘Covid kit’ even without test results and said ‘CoronaVac is the worst’ | More health

A 71-year-old woman, who prefers not to be identified, denounced the care of a doctor at the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of Itanhaém, on the coast of São Paulo, who prescribed the ‘Covid kit’ for her even without the test result. of the disease. To the g1 the patient said that, in addition to the drugs without proof of effectiveness, the doctor also said that CoronaVac is the “worst of all vaccines” against the virus.

The flu symptoms started last Wednesday (19), according to the elderly woman. She says she took pain and fever medicine that she had at home and went to sleep. “The next day, I got worse in the morning, I went to the health unit, but the doctor said she couldn’t take the test, because she hadn’t done 24 hours. Then, she gave pain and fever medicine and vitamin C”.

Without showing improvement and with fever, the elderly woman sought care at the UPA in the Sabaúna neighborhood, on Monday. “I got there around 1:30 pm, and left around 7 pm. I went first to a doctor, who said I could take the test and sent me for the exam. When I got back, I had already changed the shift to this other doctor. Then, people started to complain that she is anti-vaccine and passes the ‘Covid kit’ to everyone. I was already scared”.

According to the patient, during the consultation, the doctor said that there was no point in waiting for the result, that it was better to medicate immediately, and prescribed the drugs without informing anything about the drugs. “She didn’t ask anything, she just wrote. I said that my son had surgery, and that I was worried, because I couldn’t pass it on to him. She said it’s silly, and that she didn’t advise anyone to wait for the test result, and [o vírus] it is in the air”.

Not knowing that the doctor had prescribed the ‘Covid kit’, the elderly woman was still asked by her about which immunizer she would have taken. “I said that I took the three doses of CoronaVac, and she said that this was the worst of all, that it was giving people pneumonia”.

Afterwards, the elderly woman took the prescription, went to a pharmacy, and the attendant asked if she would really want to buy the ‘Covid kit’. “He explained that the doctor gave chloroquine, and I said I didn’t want it. Luckily, the pharmacist was honest.”

“I think it’s a violation, disrespect. If she’s against the vaccine, if she’s a denialist, she doesn’t have the right to keep passing this ‘Covid kit’ to people”, he concludes.

In a note, the Itanhaém Health Department stated that it had received complaints and carried out the opening of an investigation to investigate the facts against the servant, who is a public employee and already has another investigation against her in progress.

Also according to the city hall, after the opening of this new investigation, the facts narrated will be forwarded for investigation of possible responsibilities, in addition to being sent to the ethics committee. The administration stressed that the server’s broad right of defense and contradictory will be protected.

THE g1 also contacted the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of São Paulo (Cremesp) and the Federal Council of Medicine (CRF), but did not receive a response until the last update of this report.