Elon Musk proposes to McDonald’s to accept Dogecoin

After the recent drop in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, McDonald’s published a tweet this Monday (24) asking how investors were feeling. In response, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a proposal for them to accept Dogecoin at their fast-food chain.

The beginning of this story is an old joke in which cryptocurrency investors like Bitcoin have two futures, lead a life of luxury if the price goes up or else work at McDonald’s if the price goes down.

Finally, don’t think that a job at McDonald’s is not worthy, on the contrary. Even Binance founder Changpeng Zhao once worked as a cashier before becoming one of the richest men in the world. Anyway, the meme just shows the contrast between an easy life and one that requires more effort.

McDonald’s mocks cryptocurrency investors

After Bitcoin dropped below $35,000 this past week, even McDonald’s joined in the fun by taking to social media to ask how cryptocurrency investors were feeling, as shown below.

“How are you people who have crypto Twitter accounts”

how are you doing people who run crypto twitter accounts — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) January 24, 2022

With over 25,000 retweets and 100,000 likes, the tweet went viral and attracted comments from major players such as exchange Binance, Michael Saylor and thousands of other enthusiasts.

In addition, the profile also mocked the slang used by some investors when posting “WAGMI”, an acronym for “We Are Gonna Make It”, or “We will make it” in literal translation.

Elon Musk wants McDonald’s to accept Dogecoin

It was then that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, took the opportunity to make a proposal. In a tweet published on Tuesday (25), the billionaire says he will make a kind of commercial for McDonald’s if they start working with Dogecoin.

“I will eat a Happy McLunch on TV if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin”

I will eat a happy meal on tv if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 25, 2022

Although Musk’s company acquired $1.5 billion worth of BTC nearly a year ago, for some reason the billionaire ended up adopting DOGE. Even Tesla started accepting payment in Dogecoin for its cars two weeks ago.

For now, the community awaits a response from McDonald’s. It is worth remembering that its competitor, Burguer King, has already carried out a promotion with Dogecoin in Brazil, so Elon Musk’s proposal could become a reality.