Elon Musk proposes to McDonald’s to accept Dogecoin

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on Elon Musk proposes to McDonald’s to accept Dogecoin 6 Views

After the recent drop in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, McDonald’s published a tweet this Monday (24) asking how investors were feeling. In response, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a proposal for them to accept Dogecoin at their fast-food chain.

The beginning of this story is an old joke in which cryptocurrency investors like Bitcoin have two futures, lead a life of luxury if the price goes up or else work at McDonald’s if the price goes down.

Finally, don’t think that a job at McDonald’s is not worthy, on the contrary. Even Binance founder Changpeng Zhao once worked as a cashier before becoming one of the richest men in the world. Anyway, the meme just shows the contrast between an easy life and one that requires more effort.

McDonald’s mocks cryptocurrency investors

After Bitcoin dropped below $35,000 this past week, even McDonald’s joined in the fun by taking to social media to ask how cryptocurrency investors were feeling, as shown below.

“How are you people who have crypto Twitter accounts”

With over 25,000 retweets and 100,000 likes, the tweet went viral and attracted comments from major players such as exchange Binance, Michael Saylor and thousands of other enthusiasts.

In addition, the profile also mocked the slang used by some investors when posting “WAGMI”, an acronym for “We Are Gonna Make It”, or “We will make it” in literal translation.

Elon Musk wants McDonald’s to accept Dogecoin

It was then that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, took the opportunity to make a proposal. In a tweet published on Tuesday (25), the billionaire says he will make a kind of commercial for McDonald’s if they start working with Dogecoin.

“I will eat a Happy McLunch on TV if @McDonalds accepts Dogecoin”

Although Musk’s company acquired $1.5 billion worth of BTC nearly a year ago, for some reason the billionaire ended up adopting DOGE. Even Tesla started accepting payment in Dogecoin for its cars two weeks ago.

For now, the community awaits a response from McDonald’s. It is worth remembering that its competitor, Burguer King, has already carried out a promotion with Dogecoin in Brazil, so Elon Musk’s proposal could become a reality.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

International Data Protection Day and Personal Data Protection Week 2022

The Personal Data Protection Week, a global initiative and supported by the National Data Protection …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved