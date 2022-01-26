Embraer (EMBR3) completes reintegration of the Commercial Aviation business

Embraer (EMBR3) reported this Wednesday (26) that it has successfully completed the reintegration of key information technology systems and business processes in commercial aviation.

The activities carried out throughout the month of January took place without prejudice to the continuity of the company’s essential operations.

The reorganization resulting from this process started in May 2020, since then it has been one of Embraer’s main focuses, as part of the review of the strategic plan and the execution of initiatives to take advantage of skills and recover synergies, ensuring operational and eliminating fiscal inefficiencies as an integrated, less complex and more agile management can offer.

With the conclusion and restoration of the company’s normal pace, commercial aviation is once again directly linked to Embraer’s structure.

“We believe that 2022 will be a year of growth and we are well prepared to take advantage of the company’s full potential. In this way, the successful reintegration of the commercial aviation business is another important step in the process of executing our strategic planning and should result in significant operational improvements and better profitability”, said Antonio Carlos Garcia, Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations. .

