End of the truce: cities of MG may have new flooding over the weekend – Gerais

Mining cities may suffer from new floods, such as the one that hit Raposos in the first fortnight (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) Miners must be on high alert once more. The meteorology says that the heat that has taken over the state in recent days should be stopped from Saturday (29/1) – and with the risk, once again, of flooding. The heavy rains will even last until the beginning of February, more precisely on the 4th, Friday of the next week.

“The forecast that the South, Campo das Vertentes, Zona da Mata and Tringulo Mineiro regions will have rains of around 50 millimeters, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds of up to 50 km/h over the weekend”, informs Claudemir Azevedo, meteorologist at the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet).

Therefore, the residents, especially in these regions, which were already punished by the rains in the first fortnight of this month, should pay attention again. But why can the mining state be hit by new heavy rains?

“A cold front that is advancing from the coast of Paraná, and heading towards So Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, will increase the amount of clouds and instability in the weather in Minas, which contributes to the increase in the volume of rains until next week” , explains the scholar.

In Belo Horizonte, the forecast is the same: the sun should give way, over the weekend, to significant rains – even if the risk of flooding is not the same as in the aforementioned mining areas.

“In the capital of Minas Gerais, the blows in the early afternoon in the first week of February should not cause flooding, but they can be of moderate to strong intensity”, highlights Claudemir Azevedo.

alerts

Before, Inmet already warns of other risks in Minas. This Wednesday (26/1) the institute published two communiqués for storms that will hit neighboring states, but also some mining towns. The degree of severity classified as “hazard”.

“Rain between 30 and 60 mm/h or 50 and 100 mm/day, intense winds (60-100 km/h), and hail. Risk of electricity cuts, damage to crops, falling trees and flooding “, state the two alerts, each with different validity.

The first is valid until 9 pm today and covers 64 municipalities in Minas (see the list here). The other warns that the risk occurs until 10 am tomorrow (27/1) in 37 cities in Minas Gerais (see the list here).

Check the Inmet guidelines:

In case of gusts of wind: (do not take shelter under trees, as there is a risk of falling and electrical discharges and do not park vehicles close to transmission towers and advertising signs)

If possible, turn off electrical appliances and the main power supply.

Get more information from the Civil Defense (phone 199) and the Fire Department (phone 193)

Weather forecast for today

The sky is partially cloudy throughout the state and there is a greater chance of rain in Tringulo, Northwest, North, Jequitinhonha, Mucuri and Rio Doce.

“In the rest of the state, there is only a small possibility of isolated blows”, explains another meteorologist at Inmet Anete Fernandes.

The minimum in the capital was 16.6°C at the Cercadinho weather station. While the lowest in the state occurred in the city of Diamantina in the North of Minas, 15°C.

The highest temperatures are expected to reach 30°C in BH and 35°C in the municipality of Montalvnia, in the north of the state, and in Campina Verde, in the Tringulo Mineiro region.

*Intern under the supervision of Thiago Ricci