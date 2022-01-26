‘Everyone on the fence’

Sister Natália complained to Rodrigo this morning about the brothers of ‘BBB 22’ (TV Globo). For the manicurist, colleagues are harming the game by “not wanting to be indisposed”.

“I’ve already noticed people getting away from it when I talk about the game, when I say my opinion. They don’t want to alienate anyone or people out there”, analyzed the popcorn. “That’s why I’m very scared, because at no time was I afraid of getting upset.”

What I’m noticing here is that everyone is on the fence, everyone wants not to be upset, and the game is not rolling. Natalia

The mining woman said she thinks she “will do badly” in the program because she is not afraid to take a stand. “Because we are in a very ‘cricri’ generation and people today are all about romanticizing. Romanticizing problems, romanticizing things and such”, she opined.

“And we shouldn’t be like that, we shouldn’t just romanticize. Of course, we should be light, we should have empathy with people, but we should be people of positioning, not stay on the fence”, said the walled-in.

Natalia runs the risk of leaving the reality show tonight. She disputes the first wall of 2022 with Luciano popcorn and Naiara Azevedo cabin.