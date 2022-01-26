Ex-driver’s collection of 28 Ferraris to go up for auction in February

Can you imagine coming home and being 28 Ferraris in the garage? Well, the former racing driver, Marcel Petitjean, knew what it was like. However, the businessman decided to auction off his estimable collection of models from the Italian luxury brand in RM Sotheby’s, a classic car auction company in Paris. The event, which will take place on February 2 this year, will feature rare versions made between the 1960s and 1980s.

This is not even the first time that Marcel has done something like this. In 2020, he auctioned about 100 sports cars that were also part of his personal collection. So this time the event will be called Petitjean Collection Part IIcontinuing the ”trademark”.

“The collection has been built up over many decades and represents some of Ferrari’s most important road cars of the time,” RM Sotheby’s Swiss sales director said in a statement. Oliver Camelin.

Alex Penfold/RM Sotheby’s



valuable collection

Right away we can mention the most valuable car in the collection: the 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO. The model, which has a V8 biturbo engine, is one of 272 units manufactured worldwide. It originally belonged to racing driver Bepp Mayer, from whom the current owner bought it about 13 years ago.

Despite so much time, this version has only 9,583 km on it. The ’80s classic remains largely intact and will also be sold with the original tool kit, owner’s manual and service book. At the auctionIt’s expected that the price of the 288 reaches about $3 million. That is, R$16 million in direct conversion.

Ferrari 288 GTO 1985 – Alex Penfold/RM Sotheby’s

Then we have the 275 GTB from 1966. This is one of 330 copies made by the prancing horse brand. According to the information, it underwent an engine overhaul in the 1970s, but has remained in storage ever since. In total, it is expected to reach the mark of US$ 2 million, almost R$ 11 million.

In addition to these, the list of iconic models continues. one of them is the 250 GT Series II Convertible Cabriolet. In 2015, the car underwent a complete overhaul in the 3 liter Colombo V12 engine. Therefore, it is quite possible that it exceeds US$ 1 million. On the other hand, with the same engine, we also have the 250 GT Lusso 1964which meets the original colors.