Exynos 2200: Samsung Releases Promotional Video Highlighting AMD GPU with Ray Traced, NPU and More

The Exynos 2200, officially presented last week, is Samsung’s new top-of-the-line processor. The platform is expected to debut with the Galaxy S22, scheduled to be released in early February. This Tuesday (25), the South Korean released the official intro video to the chipset that highlights its advanced features. The 2-minute, 55-second video details the entire Exynos 2200 suite — including its CPU, GPU, and NPU — with a strong emphasis on its graphics chip developed in partnership with AMD. The Xclipse GPU, based on the RDNA 2 architecture, delivers hardware-accelerated ray tracing and high efficiency with variable rate shading (VRS) technology.

With a focus on games, the company claims that the main titles demand, in addition to the graphic power of the Xclipse GPU, high CPU performance. For this, the presence of the ARMv9 architecture in three clusters, giving away the “super core” ARM Cortex-X2, plus 3 ARM Cortex-A710 cores and 4 ARM Cortex-A510 cores. The suite is responsible for “faster application loading, multitasking and smoother video rendering”, as explained by Samsung. The Exynos 2200 represents the debut of AMIGO technology, which optimizes the energy consumption of all units processing, promising greater autonomy for gamers. 5G is used as a benchmark for the possibility of cloud gaming, without much fanfare for high-quality streaming and web browsing applications with speeds of up to 10 Gbps. The chipset modem supports legacy 4G and predecessor standards.

The NPU (Neural Processing Unit) delivers enhanced AI performance with “twice the processing power of its predecessor,” according to the material. This split of the platform enables better image processing — an area of ​​few advantages of the previous generation. Finally, the new chipset opens doors for smartphones whose screens reach 144 Hz refresh rates with HDR10+ support. Currently, the maximum frequency of South Korean cell phones is 120 Hz, including models such as the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy A52s.





Curiosity

24 January



economy and market

20 Jan