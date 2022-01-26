Fake cryptocurrency jumps 285,000% after McDonald’s joke

A token created after a McDonald’s Twitter joke is up 285,641% in just a few hours as opportunists seek quick and easy money in a lukewarm crypto market.

“Only if Tesla accepts Grimacecoin,” tweeted McDonald’s Tuesday morning. Grimace is a large purple taste bud and one of the mascots of the fast food chain.

The tweet was a response to Elon Musk, Tesla’s CEO, who said on the social network, also on Tuesday, “I’ll eat a Happy McLunch on TV if McDonald’s accepts Dogecoin.”

Despite McDonald’s not being a cryptocurrency company yet, the network’s tweet encouraged the creation of around 10 Grimacecoins on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network alone.

Anyone can make a smart contract and issue tokens on the BSC (or other blockchains) for a few cents and the presence of decentralized trading means that tokens can be issued instantly, equipped with liquidity and traded right away.

The premise doesn’t matter. If there is profit from selling from hot topics, expect a market for it to appear somewhere in shitcoin circles.

One of Grimacecoin’s tokens started trading at $0.0007 and peaked at $2 at the start of the Asian market day before dropping to $0.60.

This token achieved a market capitalization of approximately $2 million at the highest price. At the time of writing, it was worth US$800,000 and had more than US$65,000 in a liquidity pool created and supplied by users. However, blockchain data shows that 93% of these tokens belong to a single entity.

Another Grimacecoin — with a stock of 1 trillion tokens — reached a market cap of $1 million at the start of the Asian market day, jumping from a tiny fraction of a cent to $0.00000193 just hours earlier. This currency guaranteed US$ 104 thousand in liquidity until the closing of the story, with 75% of this amount tied to an address.

Grimacecoins were not limited to BSC. One of the Ethereum (ETH)-based coins rose 56,000% in the hours after its issuance and reached 1,000 buyers and a market capitalization of $6 million. Developers positioned it as the “first” in the Ehtereum network.

However, not all Grimacecoin has had this success. Likely late to the fight, one failed to attract capital or speculators on the BSC, with just over $830 in liquidity, five buyers, and a market capitalization of $1,400.

The cryptocurrency market has, in equal measure, legitimacy and memes. Serious investors and developers create financial services based on smart contracts to allow global users to trade, lend assets, borrow and invest in a permissionless environment, following the ethos relying on technology, not third parties, to access financial services.

Next to that, we have the meme artists. Data shows that dog, cat, food and meme coins move billions of dollars in market capitalization. Each iteration is even smarter than the rest.

This is not the only time crypto hopefuls have created a shitcoin market. At a December 2021 hearing on cryptocurrencies, Brad Sherman, a member of the United States House of Representatives, joked about a “mongoose coin”. It was enough to issue hundreds of Mongoosecoins in the following hours.

Of this group, the most successful Mongoosecoin saw trading volumes of over $15 million in the week it was issued, reaching a market capitalization of tens of millions of dollars in the process. Since then, prices have melted by 95%.

