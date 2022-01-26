Fans charge Boninho after brothers follow in peace

The “BBB 22” (TV Globo) has already earned the nickname “BBB do amor” on social networks and, to the unhappiness of many fans of the reality show, the title is still going strong. Today, awaiting action from a sponsor, the cast sang together “Oh, Happy Day” and “Hallellujah.”

After a game of discord without “fire in the playground” and theories of sabotage led by Tiago Abravanel – who would be at the behest of his grandfather, Silvio Santos -, “BBB 22” fans demanded Boninho, the program’s director, for less calm. at home.

With the atmosphere of love reigning one more day in the house, netizens returned to complain on social networks. Check out:

These people singing Hallelujah can’t do it, I want it to be bullshit #bbb22 — Angel (@afliima) January 25, 2022

OK? are singing happy day and hallelujah in the #BBB22. Have faith, baby. Who does this selection process? A year to choose this? — Boy who doesn’t cry (@carlosferrazzz) January 25, 2022

the BBB #BBB22 is dead they are in the room NOW

SINGING

HALLELUJAH people… seriously????? — dri (@adrianasnunes) January 25, 2022

STOP SINGING OH HAPPY DAY WE WANT FIGHT CRAP CONFUSION RECONCILIATION KISS FROM JADE AND PAUL, enough peace #bbb22 — (@alicerodriguews) January 25, 2022

The spiritual retreat is official real, they are singing Hallelujah in the #BBB22. — gusttavin (@gustavin3438) January 25, 2022

now they’re singing hallelujah, there’s no way to save this edit anymore #BBB22 — jadson (@jadsonbatistah) January 25, 2022

for the love of god they’re all gathered in the room singing “Hallelujah” ? Cute?? CUTE???? #bbb2022 — mademoiselle (@duda_mariat) January 25, 2022

