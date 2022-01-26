Faustão negative for Covid-19 in new test and returns to recording on Band

Fausto Silva tested negative for Covid-19 this Tuesday (25) and will return to record his program at Band during the holiday in São Paulo. THE TV news found that the presenter took a new exam this morning and, with the result, was released to work soon after. The communicator had been removed by the disease on Wednesday of last week (19).

The report sought out the Band, but the broadcaster did not respond until the publication of this text. The guests who will participate in the program have not yet been announced. Anne Lotterman, who was also on leave for having tested positive last week, tested negative for the virus on Monday (24).

Anne’s colleague as Faustão’s co-host, João Guilherme Silva was away as a precaution, but did not present positive tests. The presenter’s 17-year-old son was on the beach in recent days, where he took up a relationship with model Schynaider Moura, 16 years older than him.

The Band has recorded editions of Faustão na Band to be shown until this Wednesday (26). Before the unforeseen event with the titleholder and the co-host, the attraction followed a recording schedule with a week ahead until the exhibition. Now, the break will only be two days, as the team only records one show a day for now.

Faustão with Covid-19

As anticipated by TV news last Wednesday (19), the 71-year-old presenter had taken a private test that was positive. He had been removed from his duties immediately. Asymptomatic and vaccinated, the presenter was doing well since the beginning of the diagnosis.

The studio work scheduled for this week had been suspended, according to the Morumbi station (south of São Paulo). “As there are already recorded editions of the attraction until next Wednesday (26), the exhibition will not be affected.

Anne Lottermann, former presenter at the time of Jornal Nacional, also tested positive for the disease that day.

When will Fausto return?

Fausto Silva and Anne Lottermann return to work this Tuesday, which is a public holiday in São Paulo for the city’s anniversary. The program must be recorded between 18:00 and 20:00. Faustão na Band premiered on January 17, and the report accompanied one of the recordings.

The presenter avoided talking to the press, precisely as a precaution not to catch Covid-19. However, during the program, he greeted and even hugged some guests, but they had all been tested.

On January 18, columnist Ricardo Feltrin, from UOL, anticipated that six dancers from the Fausão ballet had been removed after catching Covid-19. The program has an auditorium with a capacity for 450 people, but has received less than half of this number to keep the distance.