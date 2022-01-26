Fear of ‘crypto winter’ sends chills to Bitcoin loyalists – Cryptocurrencies

(Bloomberg) — There are few things scarier for investors than a bear market — unless you’re involved in cryptocurrencies, in which case winter is worse.

The reference is to the sharp drop, followed by a slowdown in trading and months of market crisis — a phenomenon that memorably occurred in the cryptocurrency market in 2018.

Bitcoin’s price dropped more than 80% to as high as $3,100 from late 2017 through December of the following year, a period characterized by a boom and bust in initial coin offerings and major banks delaying their plans to start trading desks. of cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin did not reach a new high until December 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Memories of 2018 are sparking fears that this is happening again now, after the world’s largest cryptocurrency plunged 50% from its most recent high of nearly $69,000 in November.

The crypto universe has lost more than $1 trillion in market value on growing conviction that the Federal Reserve must begin easing the ultra-accommodative policies that have fueled a boom in risky assets.

The retreat has affected the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem, from Bitcoin to publicly listed cryptocurrencies. While the meltdown shook up enough on its own, it generated even greater concern that the pain could persist for many months, according to UBS.

“There’s this question of how we characterize this and the closest analogy is probably 2018, which is this idea of ​​a crypto winter,” James Malcolm, head of currency research at UBS, said by phone. “It appears to be a very difficult and potentially protracted period, and so the crypto winter analogy is a very good one. Remember, crypto winter 2018 wasn’t just the Northern Hemisphere winter months. It basically spanned an entire year — so it was a crypto winter that effectively lasted a year.”

Mentions of “crypto winter” and “crypto ice age” flooded social media amid the latest tumble.

Unlike the winter of three years ago, investment in the crypto sphere remains robust — at least for now. In January alone, cryptocurrency exchange FTX announced the launch of a $2 billion venture fund to target opportunities on Web3, while the Financial Times reported that Andreessen Horowitz is looking to raise $4.5 billion for funds. Of course, a prolonged slump can dampen the industry’s enthusiasm.

Outside of venture capital, companies are also looking to expand into sectors of the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Documents from the US Patent and Trademark Office show that Walmart is preparing to create its own cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens. Meanwhile, GameStop also plans to launch an NFT marketplace for gamers by the end of the year.

