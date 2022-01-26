Federal Government foresees the operation of a new nuclear power plant, with the start of operation scheduled for 2031

Photo: Filipe Andrade/MercadoHoje – Reproduction Google Images

Officially, the estimate is that the new plant will be able to generate 1 gigawatt (GW) of energy, enough to supply a city with a million and a half inhabitants.

The Federal Government released this Monday (24/01) the Ten Year Energy Plan (PDE) of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, which provides for the construction of a new nuclear power plant in Brazil. Although it has now been announced, the plant will only be operational in 2031.

The information is contained in the PDE, the base document for strategic planning for the Government sector. Thus, even if the government has not indicated the site of construction of the plant, the PDE guarantees that it will be in the Southeast or Midwest. This confirms the speech of Minister Bento Albuquerque in an interview given in December 2021 to a television channel, in which he says that Rio de Janeiro is a “strong candidate” to locate the fourth Brazilian nuclear plant.

With two nuclear power plant units, Angra 1 and 2, in Angra dos Reis (RJ), the nuclear energy matrix currently accounts for less than 3% of all energy generated and consumed in Brazil.

As for the 1,405 GW Angra 3 nuclear power plant, the government’s forecast is that the project will begin commercial operations at the end of 2026, using full capacity in the following year.

The Angra 3 work had to be interdicted after allegations of corruption and due to the compromised fiscal scenario. However, the government is currently looking for partners and a method to make it possible to resume construction.

It was always present in the plans of Bento Albuquerque, one of the government ministers, that there should be more focus on the construction of nuclear plants. However, according to the newspaper O Globo, until now there was no formalization of a new plant in the medium term.

Uranium exploration

The exploration of uranium, the main fuel for a nuclear plant, is a monopoly of the Union, which means an obstacle in the construction of these plants in the country. However, the Minister of Mines and Energy wants to change this law.

For this to be possible, it is necessary to intensify the exploration of uranium, which is only allowed to the private sector if it is associated in large quantities with some other element, as in Ceará, in Santa Quitéria.

To end the Union’s monopoly on the exploitation of nuclear energy, a will already expressed by Minister Bento Albuquerque, it would be necessary to amend the Federal Constitution. Furthermore, the PDE calculates that the installed power for electricity generation will grow by 37% in the following 10 years, reaching 276 gigawatts in 2031, with wind and solar sources gaining notoriety, while the hydro source will have its share reduced unless half. The government document estimates that the country’s generating park will increase by 75 GW in 2031.