Federal revenue totals BRL 1.87 trillion in 2021 and breaks historic record | Economy

The Federal Revenue Service informed this Tuesday (25) that the federal collection of taxes, contributions and other revenues reached BRL 1.878 trillion in 2021 .

In values ​​adjusted for inflation, the collection totaled R$ 1.971 trillion, which represents new record and a real increase of 17.36% compared to the same period last year (R$ 1.679 trillion).

The figures from the Federal Revenue also show that this was the highest collection for a year since the beginning of the historical series, in 1995.

Thereby, the result represents the highest collection in 27 years.

Federal collection In R$ trillion, considering values ​​adjusted for inflation Source: Federal Revenue

The increase in revenue last year took place in a scenario in which analysts projected a rise in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) above 4%, after the sharp drop in the level of activity recorded in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also contributing to the increase in collection was the increase in the Tax on Financial Operations (IOF), valid from September 20 onwards. When announcing the measure, the economic area informed that the objective was to fund Auxílio Brasil in November and December.

In addition, “non-recurring factors”, such as extraordinary collections, also helped to improve collection. In the 2021 partial, the outliers totaled approximately R$40 billion of IRPJ/CSLL (against R$8 billion in the same period of the previous year).

The increase in collection also took place despite the compensation made by companies in their tax payment having advanced 14.4% in the last year, to R$ 216.312 billion, against R$ 189.064 billion in 2020.

According to the Secretary of the Revenue, Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes, the process of recovery of the economy boosted the collection last year, in addition to a smaller delay in the payment of taxes by the companies of Simples Nacional.

“We had a very significant increase [no recolhimento] of taxes levied on corporate profits and income. This signals that companies had increased profitability in 2021 (…) We also had an increase in family income, the IRPF grew by 25% in 2021”, he declared.

Only in December, still according to official data, the collection totaled BRL 193.902 billion, with a real increase of 10.76% compared to the same month of 2020 (R$ 175.068 billion, in values ​​adjusted for inflation).

According to the agency, the result is the highest for the month of December since the beginning of the historical series, in 1995.

Figures from the Federal Revenue also show that the collection accelerated again last month, when it advanced more than 10% in real terms. However, it did not reach the real increase that was registered in the middle of this year (see below).

Variation in federal revenue In %, compared to the same month of the previous year Source: Federal Revenue