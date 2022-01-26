Federal revenue totals BRL 1.87 trillion in 2021 and breaks historic record

BRASILIA – The collection of taxescontributions and other federal revenues reached R$ 1.878 trillion in 2021, the largest volume in the series started in 1995, informed this Tuesday, 25, the IRS.

The value represents real growth – already discounting inflation – of 17.36% compared to the R$ 1.479 trillion in 2020, a year that was marked by the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic and its recessive effects on the economy.

The special secretary of the Federal Revenue, Julio Cesar Vieira Gomes, said that the good result of the collection in 2021 is due to the resumption of the economy and the profitability of companies last year. In addition, “non-recurring factors”, such as extraordinary collections, also helped to improve collection.

“The increase in collection in 2021 is very expressive. There’s a lot to celebrate considering we’re still in the midst of a pandemic. We had a significant increase in taxes on company profits and income and also in the income tax of individuals”, evaluated Gomes. “January data also point to a growing recovery in 2022,” he added.

The Federal Revenue highlighted the extraordinary collection of R$ 40 billion in Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and on Social Contribution on Net Income (CSLL) in 2021. According to the head of the Tax and Customs Studies Center of the Federal Revenue Service, Claudemir Malaquias, there was a significant increase in revenue from the metallurgy and mineral extraction sectors throughout 2021.

“The increase in revenue from the metallurgy and mineral extraction sectors is related to the cycle of appreciation in commodity prices (basic products such as iron ore) abroad. These two sectors are mainly responsible for the growth of IRPJ and CSLL. More recently, we have noticed an increase in revenue from the fuel sector and in corporate reorganizations”, he added.

Gomes also pointed out measures by the Internal Revenue Service to increase companies’ tax compliance over the past year. “It is a process that increases the spontaneity of the payment of taxes, with the improvement of legal certainty. This made it possible for the fiscal presence to exceed 200,000 visits to companies last year,” he added.

The increase in collection also took place despite the compensation made by companies in their tax payment having advanced 14.4% in the last year, to R$ 216.312 billion, against R$ 189.064 billion in 2020.

The result of revenues in 2021 came within the range of expectations of the institutions heard by the Broadcast Projectionswhich ranged from BRL 1.855 trillion to BRL 1.915 trillion, with most forecasting BRL 1.877 trillion.

After a few months of cooling down, federal collection accelerated again in December and totaled R$ 193.902 billion. The result represents a real increase of 10.76% compared to the same month of 2020. In relation to November, there was a real increase of 22.34% in tax collection.

The amount collected last month was also the highest for the month of December in the Federal Revenue’s historical series. The December result came within the range of expectations of the institutions heard by the Broadcast Projectionswhich ranged from R$171.070 billion to R$195.000 billion, with a median of R$192.000 billion.