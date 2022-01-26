Fewer trips, fewer jobs: the ômicron variant should impact tourism in the 1st quarter; understand | Economy

Suspended cruises, canceled flights and postponed travel packages. In addition to disrupting Brazilians’ vacations, the advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus puts the recovery of the country’s tourism sector in check again.

After losing 36% of revenue in 2020, according to the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), tourism companies gained extra breath last year with the advancement of vaccination. In 2021, revenue grew by 22.5% with strong demand for the beginning of this year.

But the new variant brings back the feeling of uncertainty, and is expected to slow the industry’s momentum in the first quarter of this year.say class entities heard by the g1.

Performance in 2021, estimates for 2022

Data from the Brazilian Association of Travel Agencies (Abav) show that the first impact of the coronavirus caused a 58% drop in agency earnings between 2019 and 2020 – from R$33.9 billion to R$14 billion.

“In March 2020, the world closed. There was no hotel, restaurant, tours, nothing. Revenues were zero for four to five months”, says Ana Carolina Medeiros, acting president of Abav.

The agencies’ annual revenue in 2021 will only be released by Abav in March. But, according to Roberto Haro Nedelciu, president of the Brazilian Association of Tour Operators (Braztoa), in November last year 20% of tour operators were selling the same or better than before the pandemic.

In December, however, the explosion of Covid-19 cases made some customers postpone their trips or opt for destinations within the country.

Still, expectations for 2022 as a whole are positive.

“We foresee a small retraction in the market in the first quarter of this year, which should not be very significant. This slowdown should be overcome in the following quarters, with the improvement of contamination rates”, said Nedelciu.

2 of 2 Impact of the ômicron variant on the resumption of the tourism sector — Photo: Arte/g1 Impact of the Omicron variant on the resumption of the tourism sector — Photo: Arte/g1

A survey carried out by Abav with associates showed that a third of the companies expect revenues 60% higher this year than the previous year. Another 27% expect a 50% increase.

But the fear is that the omicron has entered the scene to change plans and repeat the impact of the beginning of the pandemic.

To prevent further cancellations, agencies have made an effort to look for accommodation and tours that minimize the risk of contagion. But Abav already recognizes that new travel contracts, for the middle of the year, are on hold.

According to the entity’s president, the contractors are still trying to better understand the risks and effects of the ômicron. She says that, so far, there are few postponements and only the most cautious have already canceled trips.

“Demand is lower, and if this purchase doesn’t come, there’s no plan B. It would be desperate. But the sector is optimistic that everything will pass quickly with this level of vaccination,” she says.

According to CVC, national and, mainly, regional destinations concentrate almost all Brazilians’ preference for travel in January. For this reason, the company has been carrying out temporary charter flights to the northeast since December, which is one of the most popular regions in Brazil in the summer.

International tourism, on the other hand, “is in a slower recovery, due to a combination of factors: pandemic, high dollar and winter abroad”, informed the CVC, in a note.

Anvisa recommends the definitive suspension of the cruise season

Economy in crisis, jobs on the line

The CNC survey shows that tourism advanced 4.2% in revenue volume in November last year, but remains 16.2% below the total recorded in the pre-pandemic period.

According to Fabio Bentes, senior economist at CNC, the tourism sector should present lower results this year, not only because of the ômicron variant, but also because of the country’s economic crisis, that affects the purchasing power of Brazilians.

“We predicted the opening of 80 thousand temporary vacancies for the high season. We will have to review this number because there will be no more work for everyone, especially with the suspension of cruises in the country”, he said.

A survey by the HR technology company InfoJobs, provided exclusively to g1shows that tourism was the most optimistic sector regarding job creation at the end of 2021.

For every 100 jobs advertised on the platform in the tourism sector in January 2021, there were 1,350 job positions available this month. Combining hospitality and tourism in one large category, the increase went from 100 to 323.

“Omicron has not yet shown its impacts on the world of work. This will become clearer as new virus-fighting protocols are implemented,” says Ana Paula Prado, national director at InfoJobs.

Prado recalls that the numbers also draw attention because tourism had fired too much at the first moment of the pandemic. The resumption that was seen, therefore, should only have very sharp brakes if there is a severe change in the course of combating the pandemicwhich has not happened so far in other countries.

Leave of employees with certificates affects services, commerce and flights

Seeking adaptation in the air

A sign that companies should seek adaptation rather than stoppages is the authorization from the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) for airlines to fly with fewer flight attendants on planes.

Unlike the beginning of the pandemic, which canceled flights due to the need to prevent the circulation of the virus, the Covid outbreak caused by the omicron variant caused embezzlement in the teams of pilots and flight attendants that would make takeoffs impossible.

And leaving planes on the ground is one of the worst fears and main cash-corrosion for airlines during the pandemic. A survey by financial information provider Economatica, carried out at the request of the g1shows that the accumulated loss by tourism companies listed on the Brazilian stock exchange exceeds R$ 30 billion.

From January 2020 to the last balance sheet released, the airlines Gol and Azul, which are publicly traded on B3, the São Paulo stock exchange, had accumulated losses of R$17 billion and R$10 billion, respectively.

Another large company listed on the stock exchange and belonging to the tourism sector, CVC is also struggling to improve results: the accumulated loss is R$ 1.6 billion and the loss of market value exceeds 60%.

Latam has shares listed outside the country and records a cumulative loss of US$ 6.4 billion.

Since the end of the year, Azul and Latam flight cancellations have been recorded due to the excess of medical dismissals by Covid-19 among the crew.

In a statement, Latam reported that 82 flights were canceled from January 9 to 23, representing 3% of all domestic and international flights this month. He also highlighted that, if he has to cancel stretches during Carnival, “he will not spare any impact in advance to communicate to customers”.

Azul did not disclose details about the impact on operations, but stated that the “high summer season remains heated, due to the advance of vaccination throughout the country and due to the new profile of Brazilian travel, which has prioritized leisure for a period of time.” longer.”

Gol, on the other hand, said that no flights were canceled because of the ômicron variant, but that “it is attentive to the increase in cases of Covid-19” and, therefore, “doubled the alert to the team”.

Globally, the outlook is for international tourism to recover to pre-pandemic levels before 2024, according to the World Tourism Organization (WTO).

According to the Madrid-based United Nations agency, the number of international arrivals increased by 4% in the world last year compared to 2020, but remained 72% lower than in 2019, before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2022, the agency predicts numbers impacted by the omicron variant.

“The pace of recovery remains slow and uneven across different regions of the world, due to varying degrees of restriction on mobility, vaccination rates and traveler confidence,” the UNWTO explained in a statement.