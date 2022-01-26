Fiel echoes Corinthians draw at Paulisto

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on Fiel echoes Corinthians draw at Paulisto 2 Views

Corinthians made its debut in the 2022 Campeonato Paulista this Tuesday. The team from Parque São Jorge drew goalless with Ferroviária, at Neo Química Arena. The first match of the year also marked a re-debut for Timão.

When midfielder Paulinho entered the field in the 15th minute of the second half, replacing Du Queiroz, Fiel went wild in the nets. Not only for that, shirt 15 also starred in important bids in an attempt to seek the winning goal for Corinthians – see the bids in the video above.

“With a little more luck, Paulinho would have scored three goals calmly, impressive”, wrote a fan. “Paulinho doesn’t go out anymore! Someone will have to go to the bench. Sylvinho will need to set up a tactical scheme without a striker”, commented another – see reactions below.

Throughout most of the match, Corinthians put pressure on Ferroviária and, for many fans, they deserved to have won. “Even though they didn’t win the match, Corinthians played a lot, when the general is physically well and in good spirits, forget it!”, said an internet user.

Despite some good highlights on the field, such as Lucas Piton, Róger Guedes and Renato Augusto, Corinthians fans spared no criticism of coach Sylvinho. The commander of the Timão was criticized, mainly, for lack of variations in the tactical scheme.

“Corinthians are satisfied with a ‘technician’ who doesn’t show a single tactical variation. The 4141 doesn’t work and he doesn’t change”, criticized a fan. “Corinthians will only be a real team when they fire Sylvinho,” tweeted another.

Corinthians returns to the field this Sunday. The team visits Santo André, at 18:30, for the second round of the Paulista Championship. The match takes place at Bruno José Daniel Stadium, in ABC Paulista.

See Faith’s comments

See more at: Corinthians fans, Campeonato Paulista, Paulinho, Sylvinho, Corinthians Cast and Corinthians x Ferroviria.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

US Coast Guard searches for 39 missing from Florida shipwreck – 01/25/2022 – World

The US Coast Guard is looking for 39 people who went missing after their boat …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved