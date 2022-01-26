Fiel echoes Corinthians draw at Paulisto

Corinthians made its debut in the 2022 Campeonato Paulista this Tuesday. The team from Parque São Jorge drew goalless with Ferroviária, at Neo Química Arena. The first match of the year also marked a re-debut for Timão.

When midfielder Paulinho entered the field in the 15th minute of the second half, replacing Du Queiroz, Fiel went wild in the nets. Not only for that, shirt 15 also starred in important bids in an attempt to seek the winning goal for Corinthians – see the bids in the video above.

“With a little more luck, Paulinho would have scored three goals calmly, impressive”, wrote a fan. “Paulinho doesn’t go out anymore! Someone will have to go to the bench. Sylvinho will need to set up a tactical scheme without a striker”, commented another – see reactions below.

Throughout most of the match, Corinthians put pressure on Ferroviária and, for many fans, they deserved to have won. “Even though they didn’t win the match, Corinthians played a lot, when the general is physically well and in good spirits, forget it!”, said an internet user.

Despite some good highlights on the field, such as Lucas Piton, Róger Guedes and Renato Augusto, Corinthians fans spared no criticism of coach Sylvinho. The commander of the Timão was criticized, mainly, for lack of variations in the tactical scheme.

“Corinthians are satisfied with a ‘technician’ who doesn’t show a single tactical variation. The 4141 doesn’t work and he doesn’t change”, criticized a fan. “Corinthians will only be a real team when they fire Sylvinho,” tweeted another.

Corinthians returns to the field this Sunday. The team visits Santo André, at 18:30, for the second round of the Paulista Championship. The match takes place at Bruno José Daniel Stadium, in ABC Paulista.

See Faith’s comments

with a little more luck, Paulinho would have scored 3 goals easily, impressive — yeager ˢᶜᶜᵖ 🦅 (@custodioleg) January 26, 2022

the amount of goals that paulinho will do with python’s pass — shavanttt (@xvector) January 26, 2022

what paulinho and renato augusto are going to do in qatar is going to be pica ta — bitch eater 157 (@pedrokkkkkkj) January 26, 2022

Paulinho doesn’t go out anymore! Someone will have to go to the bank. Sylvinho will need to set up a tactical scheme without a center forward. — Fábio Santos (@fabiosantosn11) January 26, 2022

unfair result, Corinthians deserved the victory and with great propriety he simply dented from start to finish in the second half, the best player on the railway was the goalkeeper… that says a lot — Victor | $SCCP 🦅 (@v_5ales) January 26, 2022

Paulinho’s summary today:

ace ace ace ace star master lord elegant brilliant ace — sincere coringudao CS Ñ CJ (@coringudofiel) January 26, 2022

Corinthians did well in the game, it could have been 3×0 if it wasn’t for saulo. the lack of rhythm got in the way a lot too. — bruno (@sccpbrunx) January 26, 2022

Corinthians is satisfied with a “technician” who does not show a single tactical variation. The 4141 does not work and it does not change. #forasylvinho — Rodira (@Rodrigo_aer) January 26, 2022

Even though they didn’t win the match, Corinthians played a lot, when the general is physically well and in good spirits, forget it. #Go Corinthians — Daniel Patrick (@danielPatrick99) January 26, 2022

Corinthians missed all the last passes… — Saccomani (@Saccomani27) January 26, 2022

