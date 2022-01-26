Fight against dengue gains strength in regions where there are more mosquitoes

The mosquito attack Aedes aegypti, which transmits dengue, will be intensified from this week in several regions of the Federal District. In a meeting last Friday (21), at Palácio do Buriti, the Undersecretary of Health Surveillance – an organ of the Health Department – and several administrators adjusted actions to combat the disease. According to figures from the folder, 800 probable cases of dengue were reported in the first half of January in the capital.

A monthly survey carried out by the undersecretary pointed out that six administrative regions (RAs) of the DF have a high rate of mosquito infestation. The following ARs are in red: South and North lakes, Park Way, Sobradinho II, Planaltina and Itapoã. Such regions will receive this week the smoke action and the visit of technicians from the Environmental Surveillance Board (Dival).

“We are operating throughout the DF. However, the study pointed out that these cities are currently more vulnerable to dengue. In this way, various combat actions will be carried out in these places”, explained the undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Divino Valero.

“It’s not just about home visits, now we’ll do the focal treatment in the fight against the mosquito. We know he is there on the spot and we are going to eliminate him,” she added.

The DF currently has 1,257 environmental surveillance agents, already in action in the ‘war’ against Aedes aegypti. In addition to the traditional smoke, strategies such as the use of traps for the dengue vector, drones to identify infested areas and the ‘manufacturing’ of mosquitoes with the bacterium Wolbachiawhich inhibits the transmission of the disease, are used by the Health Department.

Valero, however, recalls that the collaboration of the population is fundamental in this confrontation. “It is very important that each citizen incorporates the role of agent against dengue within their own home. The resident should observe his backyard and check if there is a deposit with water, a bucket that can accumulate water when it rains. Also check that the water tank is closed correctly. All of this is indispensable,” he stressed.

In each city, different types of focus

One of the participants of the meeting, the administrator of Itapoã, Marcus Cotrim, said that he was surprised by the high rate of infestation in his AR. “This is an old problem in Itapoã and we have to strengthen this fight. In our city, the accumulation of garbage in the residences and also the existence of many vacant lots are the main difficulties”, he pointed out.

Park Way manager Maurício Tomaz highlighted the concern to make residents aware of the need to eliminate any type of stagnant water. “The ‘war’ is individual, but the result is collective. It is necessary to publicize, carry out media actions so that citizens can do their part and fight the mosquito”, he concluded.